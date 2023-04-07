Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival

The festival is set for April 15.

Apr. 07, 2023  

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., in the heart of Liberty City, featuring award-winning Take 6.

Hosted by the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22 Ave., Miami, FL 33142, the Sankofa Jazz Festival is a traditional outdoor community event. "We are thrilled to feature the extraordinary Grammy Awards-winning Take 6 this year. The band promises to delight festival goers with amazing vocals," said AHCAC Managing Director Marshall Davis.

The performance includes songs that are not only well known but much loved - including several pieces that have never before been performed live. This this is the first performance of Take 6's special project, "Join The Band," off their album of the same name, where instrumentalists join the legendary group as part of their repertoire.

Heralded by Quincy Jones as the "Baddest vocal cats on the planet," Take 6 is an a cappella group that has received numerous accolades, including 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, and a Soul Train Award. Take 6 features Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea, and Khristian Dentley. In addition to Take 6, "Kizie The Violist" is sure to wow the crowd.

As in past years, Sankofa Festival offers a unique opportunity for participants to see and experience art at its finest in AHCAC's gallery. This year's exhibit is entitled "Ancestors" by Macedonian artist and filmmaker Kiro Urdin's, an award-winning multi-media artist.

The Sankofa Jazz Festival is an outdoor family affair, recommended for all ages. Tickets are available via Eventbrite https://SANKOFAJAZZFEST2023.eventbrite.com, until 6 p.m. on April 14 or when sold out. Ticket prices are $25, $45, and $60.



