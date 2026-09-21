THE LEGENDARY WAILERS to Open Moss Cultural Arts Center Season

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Let the sounds of reggae whisk you away to the islands. The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will kick off the 2026-2027 season with its celebrated Backyard Bash concert on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 7 p.m. The Legendary Wailers will headline the free concert event, joined by special guest Third World. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy live music under the stars, with the beauty of Black Creek as a scenic backdrop. Tickets are available on October 8, 2026.

Junior Marvin of the Legendary Wailers joined Bob Marley & The Wailers in 1977, making his recording debut with the band on the acclaimed Exodus LP. He toured worldwide with Marley and The Wailers as lead guitarist and vocalist until Marley’s death in 1981 and contributed to subsequent albums, including Kaya, Survival, and Uprising. During this performance, reggae fans can expect to hear him lend his talent to classics like “Stir It Up,” “Could You Be Loved,” “Three Little Birds,” and more.

The Wailers’ Moss Center performance comes as the band celebrates the 50 anniversary of Rastaman Vibration, the influential 1976 album that carried reggae’s messages of resistance, spirituality, and hope to a global audience.

The Moss Center’s Backyard Bash is a signature tradition in Miami-Dade County, attracting residents and visitors and highlighting an exciting new theme annually. The free family-friendly concert has enhanced the Moss Center’s role as a cultural pillar of the South Dade community.

The event also features Nine-time GRAMMY®-nominated Reggae Ambassadors Third World, one of the longest-running reggae groups in music history. Third World blends reggae with elements of R&B, funk, pop, rock, rap, and dancehall to create a distinctive “reggae-fusion” sound that has established the group as one of Jamaica’s most popular bands. Third World has performed and toured with some of music’s biggest names, including Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Santana, U2, Sting, Whitney Houston, Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, Eric Clapton, Marc Anthony, and Gladys Knight. For this performance, Third World: A Tribute to Cat Coore will honor the legacy of the group’s late co-founder and guitarist.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 16 Hrs 32 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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