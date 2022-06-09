Spred The Dub Brings Good-Time Reggae To Pompano Beach

The Ali Cultural Arts Center continues to expand the South Florida musical landscape by providing a stage for the area's best bands with the Live and Local Concert Series, showcasing all genres, including rock & roll, hip-hop, grunge, reggae, blues, classic pop, alternative and more! The series continues, on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 7pm, featuring Spred the Dub, known for their good-time reggae which always includes a mix of ska, a little punk, a little r&b and some soul. Tickets are free, rsvp required, more information at www.pompanobeacharts.org

"We are thrilled to welcome to our stage South Florida's favorite 'feel good reggae' band, beloved by both fans and critics," said Phyllis Korab, Director, Cultural Affairs Department.

In 2016, the band was awarded 'Best Reggae Band' by Broward-Palm Beach New Times, and then in 2017 they captured another win in the 'Best Band' category from Miami New Times.

Formed in 2007, Spred the Dub has been building a steady following in South Florida with an intoxicating blend of jazz, soul, funk, reggae, ska and dub. The Miami Herald said, "...their sound is an eclectic mash up of grooves and 'riddems' incorporating elements of reggae, jazz, funk, soul and good old rock n' roll which reflects the cultural melting pot that is their home." The group has played stages all over the state of Florida, opening for nationally touring acts such as Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Dirty Heads, The Mystic Roots Band, The Movement and reggae legends such as The Skatalites, Eek-A-Mouste, Black Uhuru and Yellowman.

Mick Swigert leads the band on vocals and rhythm guitar, with Hunter Hutchings on lead guitar. On bass and backing vocals is Kevin "K Jo" Johnson, alongside drummer Ryan Cross, forming a mighty rhythm section. Markis Hernandez on sax and Sam Szpendyk on trombone (and more backing vocals) often steal the show with their brass section. Newcomer Elijah Taj Gee is a maestro on keyboards.

Space is limited. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The next Live and Local will be Friday, August 19, 2022, featuring The WolfePak Band, a powerhouse of musical genius faithfully replicating the best Grammy and Hall of Fame hits in rock, jazz, funk and blues.

The Ali Cultural Arts Center is located at 353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida.