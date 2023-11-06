South Florida's ArtServe Welcomes New Board For 2023-2024

With a focus on diversity and inclusion, ArtServe supports artists and their businesses while enriching Broward County's creative industries.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

South Florida's ArtServe Welcomes New Board For 2023-2024

Looking toward its 36th year in 2024, ArtServe recently welcomed its new Board of Trustees to guide the organization as it builds on continued success.

Brown & Brown Commercial Insurance Advisor Molly Wilson takes over as president, with now-past-President Julie Williamson-Bresset of Bank of America continuing to serve on the Executive Board along with her.

Mary Monusky of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties replaces Gail Nicolaus as Secretary, with Nicolaus now serving as Executive Board Vice President.

Arquitectonica's Brian Stafford remains as Treasurer.

ArtServe's Board of Trustees for 2023-2024 includes:

Frank D'Agostino, Champion Skater Productions

Dr. Meka Mears, 2-1-1 Broward

Blessing Ndem, Sedgwick Claims Management

Kimberlee I. Poulton, HNTB Corporation

"Perhaps the greatest compliment I've received this year is hearing that ArtServe has become the 'Town Hall of Arts Conversation,'" ArtServe CEO Jason Hughes said. "That tells me we've been extraordinarily successful in accomplishing our mission."

With a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, along with advancing arts for social good, ArtServe incorporates instruction, discussion, exhibition and performance into a welcoming program of events, community projects and enrichment opportunities for both artists and their supporters that has exponentially increased the organization's reach and local footprint. Importantly, it also tangibly helps artists learn to build their businesses to contribute to the region's creative industries' economic impact.

"ArtServe provides everyday artists of all kinds with a constructive place to grow and share their unlimited creativity right here in our backyard," Monusky said.

The new Board will seek to continue ArtServe's core mission of creating community connections through art, notably through successful partnerships with both the public and private sector that have successfully secured opportunities for artists to create and display their work throughout Broward County, while also enriching and beautifying everyday surroundings.

"Having the privilege of leading this Board means the opportunity to champion creativity through the transformative power of art," Wilson said.

ArtServe inspires, supports and advances its diverse members, artists and community by promoting artistic development, education and prosperity through the exploration and presentation of the visual and performing arts.

About ArtServe

Named a "2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits, Fort Lauderdale-based ArtServe is an award-winning arts incubator that is advancing the arts for social good as a creative laboratory and hub for experimental artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. Now in its 35th year, ArtServe has won several awards for innovation in the arts and is supported in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and Florida's Department of State and the Division of Cultural Affairs. Each year, ArtServe programs contribute tangibly to the region's economy, helping 2,000+ artists sell their work, build businesses and engage the community. To do that, ArtServe secures financial support through donations, sponsorships and memberships.



Recommended For You