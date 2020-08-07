South Florida Theaters Hope for Broadway Touring Productions to Return in December

The Broadway Across America season is set to begin with ‘Tootsie’ at the Broward Center.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel has reported that south Florida theaters are hoping that Broadway productions will return to the Florida stages in December 2020.

Read the full story HERE.

Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America shared:

"The situation is fluid ... things could change at any time... However, at this moment, the season is currently set to open with 'Tootsie' in December of this year in Fort Lauderdale at the Broward Center and 'Wicked' in Miami at the Arsht Center in February of 2021."

Braodway Across America presents touring Broadway shows in 44 regional markets, including Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Krajsa continued, "On show nights, our audiences fill restaurants, hotels, parking garages and patronize local shops and vendors.

"The economic ripple effect is powerful. The reopening of the Broward Center and the Arsht Center, with Broadway tours arriving to perform on our stage, will be a vital component to restarting our local economy...Broadway is crucially important because it sells more tickets to more different kinds of people than any other single programming that we have," says Kelley Shanley, the president and CEO of the Broward Center. "It has the broadest appeal. It's important to a lot of people. It's relevant to a lot of people. Because of that ... it ends up being a really important driver for our overall budget. It helps a lot of the other things that we do work."

Read the full story HERE.

Shows View More Miami Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You