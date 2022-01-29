South Florida Symphony Orchestra to Hold Annual Gala on February 16th

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) will present its annual gala to benefit its artistic, community engagement and education initiatives - including the impactful Symphony in the Schools children's program - on Wednesday, February 16, at 6 p.m., at Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The black-tie optional fundraiser will feature an enchanting piano concert-in-the-round by audience favorite Svetlana Smolina, accompanied by a curated dinner artfully paired with Sip Channé Wines.

Symphony in the Schools, begun in 1997 by SFSO Music Director Sebrina María Alfonso, is an important cultural initiative that brings free educational symphonic concerts to local schoolchildren. The program has brought classical and contemporary favorites to life for more than 100,000 underserved South Florida students to date. SFSO now offers exciting educational programs for free to underserved youth including, among others, Peter and the Wolf and Preserving Our Coral Reefs, focusing on ecology and the environment.

"We're delighted to welcome back the community and arts patrons to our annual gala," said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. "We've remained steadfast in our commitment to music education and artistic excellence, and patron support has been unwavering as we gather once again."

Audience favorite and recurring South Florida Symphony soloist Svetlana Smolina has performed with orchestras and in recitals, worldwide. Notable appearances include the Mariinsky Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, New York Philharmonic, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Orchestre National de France, Odessa and Nizhny Novgorod Philharmonic, Pittsburgh Symphony, New Florida Philharmonic, Shreveport Symphony and New York Chamber Orchestra. A frequent guest at international festivals, Smolina has performed at the Salzburg Festival, Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia Rising Stars, White Nights, Maggio Musicale, Mikkeli, Ruhr, Easter, Rotterdam Phillips Gergiev, International Gilmore, Settimane Musicali di Stresa, Michelangeli, Hennessy Artists Series at Hanoi Opera House, The Voice of Music in Upper Galilee, Royal Covent Garden Opera, Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory, Mozarteum, Merkin Hall, Kravis Center, NJPAC, Gulbenkian Foundation, Grand Artists Series in Tel-Aviv and Academia Santa Cecilia in Rome. In addition to her touring engagements, Smolina is currently piano program director for European Academy of Fine Arts / Piano Conservatory (a division of Irish American University) and piano program director of the Philadelphia International Music Festival.

The elegant evening will begin at 6 p.m. with Champagne and gourmet hors d'oeuvres in the Peck Courtyard followed by a 6:45 p.m. wine-paired dinner, concert and decadent dessert reception, where guests will enjoy mixing and mingling with Maestra Alfonso and Smolina in the Porter Riverview Ballroom at the Huizenga Pavilion. The esteemed South Florida Symphony Orchestra, founded and led by Maestra Sebrina Alfonso, recently made history as the first Partner in the Arts at The Parker, which completed a stunning $30 million renovation. SFSO's season runs through April 28, 2022.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra's Gala 2022 is presented by PNC Private Bank and sponsored by Sip Channé Wines. Tickets for South Florida Symphony Orchestra's Gala 2022 start at $250 per person and include the champagne reception, multi-course wine-paired dinner, intimate piano concert-in-the-round, dessert reception and complimentary valet parking. Tables of 10 start at $2,500 and include prime gala seating. Additional ticket packages and sponsorships are available by calling (954) 522-8445 or by clicking here.