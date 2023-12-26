South Florida Cabaret Singers to Present First Anniversary Open Mic Night at Café Centro

On January 16, 2024, the South FLOrida Cabaret Singers' Community will be holding their First Anniversary Open Mic Night at Café Centro, hosted by co-founders Meri Ziev and David Meulemans, with the extraordinary Bobby Peaco at the piano. Last January, the first official event of this Florida Cabaret or 'FLOC of Songbirds' community was a resounding success with a sold-out Open Mic Night at Café Centro in West Palm Beach, FL. Performers from all over south Florida impressed and delighted each other, as well as their family and friends in attendance. Read about it here: /miami/article/Photos-Cafe-Centro-Inaugurates-Open-Mic-Series-20230131

Since then, membership has grown from 6 people in the first brainstorming session arranged by David Meulemans, to 74 singers and a group of 53 "Friends, Fans & Fam" as of this moment! Meri Ziev shares a calendar of public performances so members can see and be seen in support of their live music endeavors. Master Classes, Open Mic Nights, Salon Events and more are in store for the coming year.

If you would like to sing at their anniversary open mic, contact Meri Ziev, and make your reservations at Cafe Centro: 561-514-4070. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, but please plan to tip their magical Maestro Bobby Peaco, and purchase food and drinks.