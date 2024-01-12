Slow Burn Theatre Company Presents SISTER ACT, February 3- 18

Slow Burn Theatre Company presents Sister Act, the divine feel-good musical comedy smash hit, in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts from Saturday, February 3 through Sunday, February 18.

Based on the hit 1992 film, the musical follows disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, who witnesses a murder and is placed in protective custody in the one place the cops think she'll never be found - a convent. It seems like she's made a deal with the devil until she begins to make friends with the sisters and starts to shake things up.

Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors) and lyrics by Glenn Slater, this heavenly score is filled with the sounds of Motown, soul and disco.

In a review of the Broadway production, which was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical, the New York Times reported, “When the wimples start quivering, the pinched mouths break into sunbeam smiles, and the nuns start rocking to raise the Gothic rafters, all's right in the kingdom of musical comedy at ‘Sister Act.' Who could resist the vision of a stage full of saintly sisters flaring their gams in unison like the Rockettes, or swiveling their hips, Supremes style, to the silken beat of an R&B tune?”

In a cast second to nun, Mandi Jo John makes her company debut in the role of Deloris and is joined by Paulette Olivia, Matthew Korinko, Ryan Crout, Darius J. Manuel, Chaz Rose, David L. Murray Jr., Gianfranco Imbert, Natasha Ricketts, Mikayla Cohen, Ellie Pattison and Ashley Rubin.

The production is also blessed with a talented ensemble featuring Amanda Lund, Kristi Rose Mills, Celia Hinds, Jill Lustig, Madeline Dunn, Elizabeth Sackett, Heather Simsay, Ally Rosenblum, Lauren Marie Abraham, Nicolette Quintero, Michael Materdomini, Aaron Atkinson, Joey Rodriguez and Corey Vega.

Director Patrick Fitzwater leads a heaven sent creative team and technical team comprised of Music Director Wilkie Ferguson, Choreographer Trent Soyster, Scenic Designer Sean McClelland, Lighting Designer Clifford Spulock, Production Stage Manager Matthew Luppino and Assistant Stage Manager Vickie Anderson. Costumes are provided by Costume World Theatrical with costume coordination by Rick Peña.

Performance times vary with an open captioned performance generously underwritten by the Amaturo Family Foundation on Sunday, February 11 at 2 p.m. in which spoken dialogue scrolls across a digital screen as the action takes place on stage.

Based on the Touchstone Pictures motion picture, Sister Act was written by Joseph Howard and is based on the book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. Slow Burn Theatre Company's production of Sister Act is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The 2023/2024 Slow Burn Theatre Company Season is presented by American National Bank and continues with The Prom (March 23-April 7) and The SpongeBob Musical (June 8-23).

Major support for the Slow Burn Theatre Company is provided by the Broward County Cultural Division, the Cultural Council and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners and sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at Click Here, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.