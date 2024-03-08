Slow Burn Theatre Company Invites Audiences To THE PROM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Slow Burn Theatre Company will present The Prom, winner of The Drama Desk Award for Best New Musical, from Saturday, March 23 through Sunday, April 7 in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center.

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway's brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town's citizens and the result is love that brings them all together.

The Prom expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever. Variety raved, “It's so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst.”

The Prom features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

The cast features Margot Moreland, Henry Gainza, Michael Hunsaker, Shannon Mullen, Luca Torrens, Regina Brown, Chaz Rose, Shelley Keelor and Darius J. Manuel.

They are joined by a talented ensemble comprised of Lauren Abraham, Dalton Bertolone, Tim Canali, Austin Carroll, Daniella Castoria, John Cavaseno, Madeline Dunn, Melissa Goldberg, Kevin Hincapie, Nicole Piro, Joey Rodriguez, Emily Tarallo, Paul Tuaty, Ashley Valent, Corey Vega and Anneliese Wolfanger.

Director Patrick Fitzwater leads a creative team with Choreographer Reynel Reynaldo, Music Director Ryan Crout, Scenic Designer Timothy Dickey, Costume Designer Rick Peña, Lighting Designer Clifford Spulock and Sound Designer Dan Donato. The technical team behind The Prom are Technical Director Timothy S. Dickey, Production Stage Manager Jackie Lawlor, Assistant Stage Manager Jolie Rubinchik and wardrobe assistants Liz Ortega and Fionnegan Amygdalitsis.

Tickets

Performance times vary with an open captioned performance generously underwritten by the Amaturo Family Foundation on Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m. in which spoken dialogue scrolls across a digital screen as the action takes place on stage. This production is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

About The Broward Center for the Performing Arts

One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level and UHealth-University of Miami Health System Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 100,000 students annually. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.