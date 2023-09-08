Single Tickets Available Now For Gold Coast Jazz Society's 32nd Season

Gold Coast Jazz Society presents their 32nd Season with marvelous musicians of myriad talent! They will be featuring an eclectic variety of renowned national, regional and local jazz artists with three debut performers for their regular and new audiences.



Jazz elicits so many emotions within both the attendees and the musicians, that together they create a joyous concert energy. You can also partake in the Season as a full season subscription-holder for all seven concerts; a Jazz Trio subscriber for three of your choice; or as a single ticket holder, which are now available.





Starting with a fresh arrangement of tunes from the Great American Songbook to music from the stage and screen and on to original compositions, there is something that will appeal to all jazz tastes.



All concerts will be presented at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale and begin at 7:45pm.



Opening the season on November 8, vocalist Ashley Pezzotti and the South Florida Jazz Orchestra will give us An Evening to Fall in Love All Over Again. They will perform fresh new arrangements of some favorite standards written by Grammy award-winning arranger Steven Feifke. An exciting rising star on the jazz scene, Ashley Pezzotti has performed with renowned artists such as Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Arturo Sandoval, Joey Alexander, Dave Holland, Jon Secada, and country star Keith Urban. The South Florida Jazz Orchestra, led by Dr. Chuck Bergeron, is a modern big band comprised of some of South Florida's most accomplished jazz musicians. Tickets.



On December 6, come hear the phenomenal jazz pianist, Bill Mays with the Bill Mays Jazz Ensemble. Bill has put together an entertaining program, A Jazzy Holiday, featuring some fun and fanciful arrangements of holiday music. Local musicians, Jamie Ousley on bass, John Yarling on drums, Mark Marineau on keyboard with John Michalak on flute and sax will round out the jazz ensemble. Don't miss this holiday treat! Tickets.



On January 10, 2024 we welcome back a GCJS favorite, the Shelly Berg Trio, who will join jazz vocalist Tierney Sutton for an evening of great jazz. It's been awhile since Tierney has performed for us, so we're excited to have her return. A 9-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist, Sutton has received a “Best Jazz Vocal Album” Grammy nod for every project she has released in the last decade. Shelly Berg is a Steinway piano artist and five-time Grammy-nominated arranger, orchestrator, and producer, with numerous recordings to his credit. Tickets.



February 21 marks the return of the ever popular John Pizzarelli Trio with his show Stage and Screen. This guitarist and singer has been hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.” Established as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook, Pizzarelli has expanded that repertoire over the years by including the music of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim and the Beatles. Tickets.



On March 13, jazz vocalist Cyrille Aimée will return to the Amaturo stage with her jazz quartet. For this international jazz star and Grammy nominee, improvisation is not just a technique. It's a way of life that has allowed her to share her engaging voice and sparkling creativity with the world. Aimée won the Montreux Jazz Festival Vocal Competition and the Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal Competition. She has been hailed by The Wall Street Journal as "one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation." The New York Times says she's a “rising star in the galaxy of jazz singers.” Tickets.



The exciting and provocative young jazz saxophonist, Grace Kelly, will have her Fort Lauderdale debut with Gold Coast Jazz on April 10. Grace will be bringing her quartet for a Joy Party Jamboree, and you don't want to miss the party! An unequivocal musical prodigy, this singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer and band leader has rocked the jazz world with sold-out concerts, 13 acclaimed albums and a resume that includes performing at the Hollywood Bowl and as part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – all before reaching her mid-twenties. Tickets.



To round out the season on May 8, get ready for some big trumpet sounds with the Brian Lynch Quintet in a program titled The Songbooks. Brian, a multi-Grammy Award winning trumpeter, leads his stellar group in a program spanning the many years of a storied career, as chronicled in his recently acclaimed series of “Songbook” albums. The program will range from straight ahead to Latin-jazz, all unified by the distinctive composing and trumpeting style of a musician who has been described as possessing “...an unparalleled depth and breadth of experience.” A great closing concert to our 2023-2024 jazz series! Tickets.

The full season subscription of seven concerts is available for $280 (Member Price) - $315 per person; and Jazz Trio subscriptions (3 concerts of your choice) are available for $129 (Member price) - $150. Full Season Subscriptions won't be available for much longer, so now is time to treat yourself to a season of joy.

Single tickets for each concert are now available for $65 plus applicable fees and can be purchased online at www.browardcenter.org or through Ticketmaster at 954.462.0222.

For subscription information and to become a member, go to www.goldcoastjazz.org. Student and teacher tickets are $15 with valid ID. A discount for groups of ten or more is also available.