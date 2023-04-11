Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seaglass Theatrical Presents Secession Musical CONCH REPUBLIC — THE MUSICAL In Key West

Performances run April 18-30.

Apr. 11, 2023  

CONCH REPUBLIC - THE MUSICAL: A DECADE OF MUSIC & MAYHEM will celebrate its tenth anniversary during April's Conch Republic Days in Key West! This hilarious musical is a fictional account of the true story celebrated during the festival: Key West's half-hour secession from the U.S. in 1982-the "Conchs" vs. the Feds in one of the greatest, and most successful, PR stunts in history! Using typically quirky Key West ingenuity, the secession created a media frenzy that brought down, virtually overnight, an unannounced federal roadblock.

In a special nod to 10 years of retelling this unique Key West story onstage, the 2023 cast features only actors who have been cast in previous productions of the show. Notably, four original cast members have returned to reprise their roles: Michael Aaglan, Billy Cartledge, Tony Konrath, and Annie Miners. The other four actors were cast in cancelled productions that had been slated for 2016 and 2020: Don Bearden, Trey Forsyth, Wayne LaRue Smith, and Camille Toler.

The musical was written by Monnie O. King (book) and Gayla D. Morgan (music/lyrics) while they were both locals in Key West. Originally commissioned by Fringe Theater Key West, the show's premiere was in April 2013. This year, the Fringe handed the reins over to Ms. Morgan's producing company, Seaglass Theatrical, which also produced her show, A DOG STORY, Off Broadway (written with the late Eric Weinberger, who was also a part-time Key West resident until his passing, and which also had its premiere in Key West).

This year's production is directed by Gayla Morgan and Lauren Thompson, with lighting design by Aramis Ikatu, and poster design by JT Thompson/Design Group Key West that features a new, original illustration created for the show by Jack McDonald.

CONCH REPUBLIC - THE MUSICAL: A DECADE OF MUSIC & MAYHEM opens Tuesday, April 18th, at the Little Room Jazz Club, 821 Duval Street, and runs Tuesdays-Sundays until April 30th. Shows begin at 5:30pm and run time is approximately one hour. Seating is very limited! Tickets from $30 to $85 are available at SeaglassTheatrical.com.




