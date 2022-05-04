SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL is Coming to the Kravis Center

Summer is coming to West Palm Beach at last with SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical making its premiere engagement at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts May 20-26. Tickets are available online at kravis.org or by phone at 561.832.7469.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls," and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

The three actresses that share the role of musical icon Donna Summer are Brittny Smith as "Diva Donna," Charis Gullage as "Disco Donna" and Amahri Edwards-Jones as "Duckling Donna."

The cast of SUMMER also includes Porter Lee Anderson III as "Andrew Gaines," John Guaragna as "Bruce Sudano," and Christopher Lewis as "Neil Bogart." The ensemble is comprised of Mia Davidson, Candace Haynes, Kayleigh Hegarty, Ciara Jones, Lily Kren, Marisel Lopez, Mind Pornsakulpaisal, Francisco Risso, Lathan A. Roberts, Nissi Shalome, Sara Shomgard, Kyle Southern, David Tanciar, Arial Etana Triunfo, Stephen Vaught, Lamont Whitaker and Aubrey Young.

SUMMER features a book by Tony Award® nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others. This new touring production is directed by Lauren L. Sobon and choreographed by Natalie Caruncho, based on the original direction by Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff and original choreography by Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo. Associate choreographer is Angelica Beliard.

Musical Supervision is by JP Meyer, Music Director is Erika R. Gamez, tour scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach, based on the original scenic design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony Award® winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Russell A. Thompson, sound by David Temby, projections by Chris McCleary. This tour is produced by APEX Touring.

Website: https://thedonnasummermusical.com/