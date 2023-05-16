SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION Comes to Miami in June

SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION plays from June 8-25 in the Arsht Center’s intimate Carnival Studio Theater.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Actors' Playhouse to Present Pulitzer and Tony Award-Winning Play PROOF Photo 2 Actors' Playhouse to Present Pulitzer and Tony Award-Winning Play PROOF
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 3 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Off-Glades Theater Company Will Present 13 THE MUSICAL in June Photo 4 Off-Glades Theater Company Will Present 13 THE MUSICAL in June

SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION Comes to Miami in June

City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION, a celebration of Miami's best emerging BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) playwrights featuring eight refreshing and revealing ten-minute plays celebrating Miami's homegrown talent. Set against the backdrop of the Magic City, these provocative and entertaining stories feature a cast of diverse, Miami-based actors under the vision of City Theatre Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford. SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION plays from June 8-25 in the Arsht Center's intimate Carnival Studio Theater.

Tickets to SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION are $50.* VIP tickets are also available for $75*, which include up-front, cabaret-style seating and a free drink. Student tickets are available for $15 with valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION is the culmination of City Theatre's inaugural HOMEGROWN playwright development program. HOMEGROWN aims to nurture, elevate, and promote Miami's BIPOC writers by providing the time, tools, and training to create their own body of work to diversify the national theater canon.

"These fresh, funny, and locally sourced plays are every bit as good as previous incarnations of our Summer Shorts program, but with a welcome familiarity of recognizable places and faces of our South Florida region." said City Theatre Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford. "I am so pleased and proud to amplify the voices of our local talent from page to stage."

A cohort of eight playwrights work with Homegrown Master Playwright Vanessa Garcia (@vanessagarciawriter) to engage in creative instruction, professional development, and creating new works for SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION. Garcia is the author of The Amparo Experience, an immersive theater hit that People en Español called "Miami's Hottest Ticket." Other plays include Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas, which she co-wrote with U.S. inaugural poet Richard Blanco and #GRACED, which premiered at the Arsht Center in 2023. She has also written for Sesame Street, Caillou and other shows.

"There is so much talent in Miami -- this program shines a light on that talent and helps launch it beyond the greater Miami area into the world," said Garcia. "These are the voices that need to hit the mainstream and represent what it means to be American today. And they will, so all I can say is get ready!"

The HOMEGROWN playwright development program was launched through the support of The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation. Additional support for this production is provided by Citizens Interested in the Arts. This program is also made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. Sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION features works by local playwrights Joel Castillo, Ariel Cipolla (@arielonset), Chris Anthony Ferrer (@chris_anthony_ferrer), Sefanja Richard Galon (@zeph.void), Luis Roberto Herrera (@fullsizedluis), Ivan R. López (@ilopez265), Phanésia Pharel (@phanesiapharel) and Lolita Stewart-White (@lolitastewartwhite). The cohort was led by Homegrown Master Playwright Vanessa Garcia. Click here for full playwright bios.

The program also features a cast of all-local actors, including Toddra Brunson, Brette-Raia Curah, Samuel Krogh, Lauren Cristina López, Evelyn Perez, Chabely Ponce, Raul Ramirez and Roderick Randle.



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

Photos: First Look at MNM Theatre Companys DISENCHANTED Photo
Photos: First Look at MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED

Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre Company are presenting the South Florida premiere of Disenchanted. The show will run in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from through May 27. Check out the production photos here!

The LOOP To Host Caribbean American Heritage Month Weekend Celebration in June Photo
The LOOP To Host Caribbean American Heritage Month Weekend Celebration in June

In celebration of National Caribbean American Month in June, The LOOP Fort Lauderdale Beach will host a weekend of festivities, June 2-4. Since 2006, June has been designated as Caribbean American Heritage Month by Presidential Proclamation. The month-long observance promotes the rich culture and heritage of the Caribbean-American people and their contribution to the United States of America.

Historical Society Of PB County Hosts Reimagining Palm Beach By Serge Strosberg Photo
Historical Society Of PB County Hosts 'Reimagining Palm Beach' By Serge Strosberg

As an extension and expansion of the popular exhibit Veni, Vidi, Vici by international portrait artist Serge Strosberg held at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County early this year, the Historical Society of Palm Beach County is now offering an even larger version: Reimagining Palm Beach, now on display through May 30, 2023.

House Of Glackens Opens at NSU Art Museum Photo
House Of Glackens Opens at NSU Art Museum

Beginning May 14th, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will present House of Glackens, an insider's look into the domestic and creative spheres of the William J. Glackens' family, a tight-knit brood made up of patriarch William (1870-1938), mother Edith Dimock (1876-1955), son Ira (1907-1990) and daughter Lenna (1913-1943). 


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTEDPhotos: First Look at MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED
The LOOP To Host Caribbean American Heritage Month Weekend Celebration in JuneThe LOOP To Host Caribbean American Heritage Month Weekend Celebration in June
Historical Society Of PB County Hosts 'Reimagining Palm Beach' By Serge StrosbergHistorical Society Of PB County Hosts 'Reimagining Palm Beach' By Serge Strosberg
House Of Glackens Opens at NSU Art MuseumHouse Of Glackens Opens at NSU Art Museum

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kravis Center Dream Awards: Celebrating High School Musical Excellence
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Michael-Ann Russell JCC (6/14-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topdog/Underdog
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/26-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Theatre Fringe Festival of South Florida
Liberia Sankofa Cultural Center at New Jerusalem Church (6/07-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madagascar The Musical
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/28-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock
The Off-Central (5/11-5/21)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Best of Broadway
Five Star Premier Residences of Pompano Beach (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Native Gardens By Karen Zacarias
GableStage (6/10-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FRESCO Art Exhibition VIP Opening
Lucid Design District (5/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/17-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound