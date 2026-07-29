SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE ORCHESTRA to Bow at Palm Beach Symphony
Illustrations by Dreyfoos School of the Arts alumna Michelle Sherman will accompany the Duncan Theatre performance.
Palm Beach Symphony will perform its original production of Sleeping Beauty and the Orchestra, featuring the music of composer Pyotr Illych Tchaikovsky. The latest performance in the Dale A. McNulty Children's Concert Series will be conducted by Music Director Gerard Schwarz and narrated by his wife, Jody Schwarz, who also wrote the script.
The magical musical fairytale will be brought to life through enchanting illustrations by South Florida-based artist and certified art educator Michelle Sherman, a Dreyfoos School of the Arts alumna. Follow Princess Beauty Hamilton, a young girl whose deep love for music leads her to a royal orchestra audition and into a dramatic curse cast by a jealous rival.
As the tale unfolds, the orchestra brings her journey to life through enchanting excerpts from Tchaikovsky's most beloved works, from the sparkling Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to the thrilling Russian Dance to the lyrical Violin Concerto, and the sweeping drama of Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty. Blending storytelling, live orchestral performance and vivid visuals, the concert invites children into a world where music becomes magic, courage triumphs over fear and a single beautiful waltz has the power to break even the darkest of spells, awakening a sleeping princess and restoring harmony to the kingdom.
In keeping with Palm Beach Symphony's mission to engage, educate and entertain the Palm Beach County community, more than 3,000 students, many of whom will experience live orchestral music for the very first time, will see Sleeping Beauty and the Orchestra during field trips to the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center at Palm Beach State College in Belle Glade on October 20, The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on October 26 and Duncan Theatre at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth on November 4. Schools and teachers interested in attending and downloading lesson plans for grades K-12 may go to palmbeachsymphony.org for complete details.
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