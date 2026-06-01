Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes
The production was super glamorous and all three Chers were terrific in their own right and the time period they were presented in
Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Marilynn Wick
The Cher Show ended its monthlong run at The Wick Theatre on Sunday, May 31st, playing to full houses. All I can say is, leave it to Marilynn Wick to line up a booking like this as CHER celebrates her 80th birthday.
The production was super glamorous and all three Chers were terrific in their own right and the time period they were presented in. With a live orchestra and a crackling staging, the audience lapped it up. And, then, the Bob Mackie costumes. What more to say. Genius.
Eda and I had seen The Cher Show the week before, but I didn’t think to bring my camera, so we went back yesterday. This, after a great visit with Marilynn her daughter Kimberly Wick and legendary Broadway Producer Kenny Greenblatt and Sandi.
If you live in the Boca Raton area, you must come to see a show here. If you’re visiting during season, put it at the top of your list. Also, the food in their Tavern provides an excellent dining experience.
The Wick puts on high quality productions of musicals and with only 340 seats, brings a close-up excitement to their shows.
They are also famous for their Costume Museum and have become a true theatre hub for the community, also recognized at a national level.
Enjoy these photos from our second visit to The Cher Show
Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Aaron Bower, Marilynn Wick
Nick Anastsia & Kristin Rose Kelleher
Curtain Call
Curtain Call
Aaron Bower
Curtain Call
CHER
The Ensemble
Curtain Call
The Wick Theatre
Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez
Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Aaron Bower
Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Kimberly Wick
Curtain Call
Jeffry George, Director
The Cher Show
Catherine, Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher
Marilynn Wick
Sonny & Cher
The Cher Show
The Cher Show
The Cher Show
The Cher Show
The Cher Show
The Cher Show
The Cher Show
The Cher Show
The Cher Show
Kenneth Greenblatt, Marilynn Wick, Sandi Greenblatt, Eda Sorokoff
Kenneth Greenblatt & Avery Sommers
Marilynn Wick & Eda Sorokoff
Eda Sorokoff & Kimberly Wick
Closing
Reader Reviews
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CATS
William G. Skaff Center (6/12-6/28) PHOTOS
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Lisa Corrao: GOLDEN GIRL
Ft. Lauderdale Improv (6/24-6/24)
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Mae West in Sunset Boulevard
Plays of Wilton (5/27-6/28)
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Slow Burn Theatre Co: Dear Evan Hansen - Smart Stage Matinee Series
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center (4/15-4/15)
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Jack Johnson
ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre (8/18-8/18)
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The Addams Family
Athens Theatre (9/18-10/11)
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DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (10/28-11/01)
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South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Chamber Music Series – Farrenc & Pejačević
The Center of Spiritual Living (6/26-6/26)
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Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B
American Stage Theatre Company (6/02-6/20)
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Hadestown: Teen Edition: A Summer Theater Camp Production
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center (7/30-8/07)
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