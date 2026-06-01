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Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes

The production was super glamorous and all three Chers were terrific in their own right and the time period they were presented in

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Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Marilynn Wick

The Cher Show ended its monthlong run at The Wick Theatre on Sunday, May 31st, playing to full houses. All I can say is, leave it to Marilynn Wick to line up a booking like this as CHER celebrates her 80th birthday.

The production was super glamorous and all three Chers were terrific in their own right and the time period they were presented in. With a live orchestra and a crackling staging, the audience lapped it up. And, then, the Bob Mackie costumes. What more to say. Genius.

Eda and I had seen The Cher Show the week before, but I didn’t think to bring my camera, so we went back yesterday. This, after a great visit with Marilynn her daughter Kimberly Wick and legendary Broadway Producer Kenny Greenblatt and Sandi.

If you live in the Boca Raton area, you must come to see a show here. If you’re visiting during season, put it at the top of your list. Also, the food in their Tavern provides an excellent dining experience.

The Wick puts on high quality productions of musicals and with only 340 seats, brings a close-up excitement to their shows.

They are also famous for their Costume Museum and have become a true theatre hub for the community, also recognized at a national level.

Enjoy these photos from our second visit to The Cher Show

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Aaron Bower, Marilynn Wick

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Nick Anastsia & Kristin Rose Kelleher

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Curtain Call

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Curtain Call

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Aaron Bower

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Larry Buzzeo

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Curtain Call

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Jesse Luttrell

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
CHER

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Ensemble

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Curtain Call

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Wick Theatre

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Aaron Bower

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Kimberly Wick

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Curtain Call

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Jeffry George, Director

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Ella Perez

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Cher Show

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Catherine, Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Marilynn Wick

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Sonny & Cher

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Cher Show

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Cher Show

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Cher Show

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Cher Show

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Cher Show

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Cher Show

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Cher Show

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Cher Show

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
The Cher Show

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Kenneth Greenblatt, Marilynn Wick, Sandi Greenblatt, Eda Sorokoff

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Kenneth Greenblatt & Avery Sommers

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Marilynn Wick & Eda Sorokoff

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Eda Sorokoff & Kimberly Wick

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image
Closing

Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes Image



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