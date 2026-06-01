Review: The Wick Theatre’s CHER SHOW Scores with a Talented Cast & Tony Award-Winning Costumes

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Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Marilynn Wick

The Cher Show ended its monthlong run at The Wick Theatre on Sunday, May 31st, playing to full houses. All I can say is, leave it to Marilynn Wick to line up a booking like this as CHER celebrates her 80th birthday.

The production was super glamorous and all three Chers were terrific in their own right and the time period they were presented in. With a live orchestra and a crackling staging, the audience lapped it up. And, then, the Bob Mackie costumes. What more to say. Genius.

Eda and I had seen The Cher Show the week before, but I didn’t think to bring my camera, so we went back yesterday. This, after a great visit with Marilynn her daughter Kimberly Wick and legendary Broadway Producer Kenny Greenblatt and Sandi.

If you live in the Boca Raton area, you must come to see a show here. If you’re visiting during season, put it at the top of your list. Also, the food in their Tavern provides an excellent dining experience.

The Wick puts on high quality productions of musicals and with only 340 seats, brings a close-up excitement to their shows.

They are also famous for their Costume Museum and have become a true theatre hub for the community, also recognized at a national level.

Enjoy these photos from our second visit to The Cher Show



Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Aaron Bower, Marilynn Wick



Nick Anastsia & Kristin Rose Kelleher



Curtain Call



Curtain Call



Aaron Bower



Larry Buzzeo



Curtain Call



Jesse Luttrell



CHER



The Ensemble



Curtain Call



The Wick Theatre



Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez



Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Aaron Bower



Catherine Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher, Ella Perez, Kimberly Wick



Curtain Call



Jeffry George, Director



Ella Perez



The Cher Show



Catherine, Ariale, Kristin Rose Kelleher



Marilynn Wick



Sonny & Cher



The Cher Show



The Cher Show



The Cher Show



The Cher Show



The Cher Show



The Cher Show



The Cher Show



The Cher Show



The Cher Show



Kenneth Greenblatt, Marilynn Wick, Sandi Greenblatt, Eda Sorokoff



Kenneth Greenblatt & Avery Sommers



Marilynn Wick & Eda Sorokoff



Eda Sorokoff & Kimberly Wick



Closing