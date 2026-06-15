Turnstiles to Bring Their Billy Joel Tribute to The Wick Theatre
Performances will take place on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28.
Turnstiles, South Florida’s powerhouse Billy Joel tribute band, will bring the Piano Man’s hits to The Wick Theatre. For one weekend only, audiences can escape the summer heat and celebrate decades of timeless music on Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 28 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $75 each.
Led by lifelong Billy Joel fan Tony Monaco, Turnstiles captures the exact energy, excitement, and heart of a true arena-concert experience. Backed by incredible live musicianship, the band delivers nonstop crowd favorites that have generations singing along—from "Piano Man" and "Uptown Girl" to "New York State of Mind" and everything in between.
The Wick Theatre has a celebrated history of hosting premier musical talent and Broadway legends, while earning accolades over its 50+ mainstage productions. Now, this exciting summer series offers the perfect opportunity for the community to enjoy premier entertainment at special seasonal pricing while discovering everything The Wick Theatre has to offer.
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CATS
William G. Skaff Center (6/12-6/28) PHOTOS
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Lisa Corrao: GOLDEN GIRL
Ft. Lauderdale Improv (6/24-6/24)
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Mae West in Sunset Boulevard
Plays of Wilton (5/27-6/28)
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Slow Burn Theatre Co: Dear Evan Hansen - Smart Stage Matinee Series
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center (4/15-4/15)
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Jack Johnson
ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre (8/18-8/18)
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The Addams Family
Athens Theatre (9/18-10/11)
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DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (10/28-11/01)
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South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Chamber Music Series – Farrenc & Pejačević
The Center of Spiritual Living (6/26-6/26)
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Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B
American Stage Theatre Company (6/02-6/20)
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Hadestown: Teen Edition: A Summer Theater Camp Production
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center (7/30-8/07)
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