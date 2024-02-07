Rachel Matz Hunter to Premiere TAKE TWO At The Levis JCC in March

Performances are at the Adolf & Rose Levis JCC in Boca Raton, FL on March 6 at 2pm and March 7 at 7:30pm.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 2 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backy Photo 3 The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backyard with a Series of Events in February and March 2024
Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 Makes a Huge Splash with Over 10,000 Fans in Attendance Photo 4 Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 Makes a Huge Splash with Over 10,000 Fans in Attendance

Rachel Matz Hunter to Premiere TAKE TWO At The Levis JCC in March

Join Rachel Matz Hunter for an entertaining, complex journey through her colorful life in Take Two. Travel back to her early years as a young performer from Baltimore to South Florida to her life in New York City through marriage and motherhood...and second chances, back in Florida.

Discover in story and song how her art, performance, and relationships became better the second time around, featuring an exciting selection of music and lyrics by Bernstein to Rodgers & Hammerstein through Hamlish and Sondheim. Take Two is directed by Tony Award Winner, Faith Prince, with musical direction by MAC and Bistro Award Winner, Bobby Peaco.

Performances are at the Adolf & Rose Levis JCC in Boca Raton, FL on March 6 at 2pm and March 7 at 7:30pm. Get your tickets today at levisjcc.org/performingarts or call 561-558-2520!




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Performs at the Boca Raton Museum of Art Next Week Photo
Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Performs at the Boca Raton Museum of Art Next Week

The Daniel Bennett Group performs a special CD release concert at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. The performance is on February 15 at 7pm.

2
Spotlight: BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO at Winter Park Playhouse Photo
Spotlight: BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO at Winter Park Playhouse

Neil Sedaka musical comedy -Breaking Up Is Hard to Do - at Winter Park Playhouse Jan 19 - Feb 17

3
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Celebrates 200 Years Of Beethovens Masterpiece Symphony N Photo
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Celebrates 200 Years Of Beethoven's Masterpiece Symphony No. 9 On March 3

Celebrate 200 years of Beethoven's monumental masterpiece Symphony No. 9 with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra on March 3 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

4
Levis JCCs 8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Returns February- Ma Photo
Levis JCC's 8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Returns February- March 4

The Adolph & Rose Levis JCC (Levis JCC) presents the 8th annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival (JLKBRJFF), Boca Raton's original Jewish film festival. More than just movies, the multi-access festival connects people to one another, to the community and to a variety of experiences and stories through Jewish and Israeli films and special events.

More Hot Stories For You

Rachel Matz Hunter to Premiere TAKE TWO At The Levis JCC in MarchRachel Matz Hunter to Premiere TAKE TWO At The Levis JCC in March
Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Performs at the Boca Raton Museum of Art Next WeekSaxophonist Daniel Bennett Performs at the Boca Raton Museum of Art Next Week
Levis JCC's 8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Returns February- March 4Levis JCC's 8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Returns February- March 4
South Florida Cabaret Singers to Present Master Classes With Ari Axelrod and MoreSouth Florida Cabaret Singers to Present Master Classes With Ari Axelrod and More

Videos

Watch a Trailer for THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS – BILL MEDLEY & BUCKY HEARD, Coming to the Kravis Center Video
Watch a Trailer for THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS – BILL MEDLEY & BUCKY HEARD, Coming to the Kravis Center
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center Video
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Trying in Miami Metro Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends in Miami Metro Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Miami Metro Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/12-3/17)
May We All, A New Country Musical in Miami Metro May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
Legally Blonde The Musical in Miami Metro Legally Blonde The Musical
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/31-2/25)
You're the Top - The Songs of Cole Porter in Miami Metro You're the Top - The Songs of Cole Porter
The Meridian (2/11-2/11)
The Kite Runner in Miami Metro The Kite Runner
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/17-5/19)
Menopause, The Musical in Miami Metro Menopause, The Musical
Titusville Playhouse (5/17-5/26)
The F. Marrykill Affair in Miami Metro The F. Marrykill Affair
New Generation Theatrical (2/14-2/19)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Miami Metro Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/01-5/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You