Rachel Matz Hunter to Premiere TAKE TWO At The Levis JCC in March

Join Rachel Matz Hunter for an entertaining, complex journey through her colorful life in Take Two. Travel back to her early years as a young performer from Baltimore to South Florida to her life in New York City through marriage and motherhood...and second chances, back in Florida.

Discover in story and song how her art, performance, and relationships became better the second time around, featuring an exciting selection of music and lyrics by Bernstein to Rodgers & Hammerstein through Hamlish and Sondheim. Take Two is directed by Tony Award Winner, Faith Prince, with musical direction by MAC and Bistro Award Winner, Bobby Peaco.

Performances are at the Adolf & Rose Levis JCC in Boca Raton, FL on March 6 at 2pm and March 7 at 7:30pm. Get your tickets today at levisjcc.org/performingarts or call 561-558-2520!