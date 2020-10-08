Pompano Beach Arts Brings Party Show Band Gypsy Lane to Soulful Sundays

Join the fun on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 7pm.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department has announced the next virtual Soulful Sundays concert features the acclaimed party show band Gypsy Lane.

The original members of this group were backing musicians for such iconic bands as the Village People, the Ritchie Family and Instant Funk and have performed with such artists as Patti La Belle, Cindy Lauper, Lou Rawls and many more. Do not miss this explosion of music and dance.

Join the fun on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 7pm on the City of Pompano Beach Facebook page. To see other Soulful Sundays events and an array of other programs, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events.

"We are posting new videos weekly," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Department Director. "Our regular programming has all gone virtual, and we are delighted to be introducing new audiences to our music programming and exhibitions, while also providing conversations and classes about a wide array of topics."

Other music related programs:

A Taste of Jazz: This monthly series features acclaimed jazz musician Martin Hand from the Gold Coast Jazz Society, who shares insights about iconic figures in jazz guitar, plays historic music clips and demonstrates guitar techniques.

Lyrics Lab: This monthly open-mic night features host Chris O'Neil and guitarist Beto Rubinelli as they welcome singers, poets, and artists to share their talents in this virtual fun-filled forum.

Fun with Art: Music Edition: Host Dexter shares the origins of various music genres from garage house to lounge music in this high energy show that shares fascinating facts and music clips.

