Pigs Do Fly Productions' MORNING AFTER GRACE Opens October 27th At Empire Stage

Pigs Do Fly Productions' first show of the 2023-2024 season will be Morning After Grace, playwright Carey Crim's delightful comedy that explores love, loss, and new beginnings. The production will run from October 27th through November 19th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.

“This lovely play is a perfect example of what we at 'Pig's are trying to prove,” says Executive Producer Ellen Wacher. “That people over 'a certain age' are as interesting in 'the now' as they ever were. Morning After Grace is a funny, profound, and very hopeful example of life in general – no matter what age someone may be.



“This is our eighth season,” Wacher continues. “I am extremely proud of how much we have grown and what we have accomplished these past eight years. We have featured and served a demographic that is often ignored, and I think our patrons are extremely appreciative of that. And… it's also very gratifying to see not only my contemporaries in our audiences, but younger people as well! It proves beyond a doubt that good theatre has no age limits!”



Angus, Abigail, and Ollie, all residents in a Florida retirement community gather together for the first time in Angus' apartment the day after a funeral. During the course of the play, each one of them discovers something about themselves – and the others – and that no matter what might occur, there is always a morning after.



“I am very familiar with Carey Crim's amazing work and was thrilled to learn that Morning After Grace was finally available for production in South Florida,” says the show's director, Deborah Kondelik. “The play is hilarious yet poignant, timely, and a perfect match for Pigs Do Fly's mission. I am happy to know that more plays are being written about older yet vibrantly alive people. The wonderful thing about theatre is that it has an open-door policy. Everyone is invited to participate. No exceptions. Pigs Do Fly Productions has opened the door wide to showcase the more mature actor. Older actors bring a great deal of life experience to the stage. After all, the most important trait of a good actor is the ability to move others and to truly connect with the character being portrayed. And there is no age limit on that!”

Kondelik has cast Andre Gainey as Ollie, Peter Galman as Angus, and Janice Hamilton as Abigail.



The Stage Manager for Morning After Grace is Patrick Vida. Dean Landhuis is the show's Scenic Designer, David Hart will do the Sound Design, and Preston Bircher will create the Lighting Design and serve as Technical Director. Jessica Kaschube is the Company Manager.

Tickets for Morning After Grace are $45 and are available online at Click Here or by calling 954-678-1496. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, and on Sunday at 5 pm. All performances will take place at Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.