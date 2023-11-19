Photos: The Wick Theatre & Museum Club Celebrate The Opening of the 2023/2024 Season

Lee Roy Reams, original star of 42 Street, joined the celebration.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

Who knew 42nd Street in Manhattan ran all the way down to Boca/Delray and ends at The Wick Theatre and Museum Club?!  In an event yesterday afternoon that rivaled any Broadway Opening Night Party, Marilynn & Kimberly Wick celebrated the opening of The Wick’s 2023/2024 season with a spectacular immersive exhibition of “Dancing Feet” The Experience, 42nd Street. They also had in attendance none other than the star of the original Tony Award Winning Broadway show (42nd Street) Lee Roy Reams on the Museum Club’s Stage to add commentary, sing, and have a fun-filled talk back with the audience.  Lee Roy, who starred as Billy Lawlor in the 1980 production, shared many anecdotes about the musical during the video presentation, including insights about renowned choreographer Gower Champion and his untimely death on the day of the show’s Broadway opening. The legendary show went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Choreography. While Reams continued his illustrious career in musical theatre, starring in numerous Broadway shows including The Producers and La Cage Aux Folles, and at The Wick, he created a sensation with his role as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!

Check out photos from the event below!

“The Wick is breaking new ground in both entertainment and technology by creating these immersive experiences that both entertain and educate audiences about the history of Broadway,” said Kimberly Wick, curator. “As the owners of the largest Broadway costume collection in the nation, we are thrilled to add this innovation as another way to preserve the incredible artistry of our past for generations to come.”

Last year, The Wick Costume Museum underwent a dramatic high-tech transformation, resulting in a stunning new venue, rechristened The Museum Club at The Wick. The completely renovated space thrilled guests with 360-degree immersive video experiences, historic costume displays, dining, and entertainment.

Lee Roy Reams & Marilynn Wick

Marilyn Wick & Kimberly Wick

Lee Roy Reams

Lee Roy Reams

Lee Roy Reams

Michael Ursua & Lee Roy Reams

Dancing Feet

The Museum Club

Kimberly Wick

John McDaniel, Eda Sorokoff & Lee Roy Reams

The Museum Club

The Museum Club

The Museum Club

Kimberly Wick

Coming Attractions

Coming Attractions



