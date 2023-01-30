Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Footlighters Club of South Florida Honors President Errol Dante

Entertainers gather to celebrate Errol Dante's 80th birthday.

Jan. 30, 2023  

It was an early-bird very special event in Florida yesterday as The Footlighters Club of South Florida honored their President Errol Dante who was celebrating his 80th birthday. Many spoke in praise of entertainer Errol who in addition to having a long and successful career in show business has also dedicated his time and efforts to senior entertainers who benefit from the charity of the Footlighters club.

The wonderful singers, comics, and musicians who performed brought back the thrill of live entertainment reminiscent of the golden age of the nightclubs and Borscht Belt show rooms. In the audience and providing a few hysterical shout outs were 91 year young comic Dick Capri of "Catskills On Broadway" fame and TV star (99 year old) Woody Woodbury who also did a bit of great stand up comedy for the entertainment savvy audience.

The sumptuous lunch, the the live music, the laughter, and the dancing...for a few hours I was back at The Concord, Grossingers, Browns, and the Copacabana. Entertainers who know how to entertain and an enthusiastic Footlighters audience are the gift that keeps giving.

The Entertainers: Brice Smirnoff, MC, Camille Terry, as Marilyn Monroe, David Orson, singer, Judy Scott, singer, Peter Lenomgelllo, singer, Peter Lemongello Jr., singer, Richie Monervini, comic, Rodi Alexander & Mark Friedman.

The Mark Friedman Orchestra provided the music and Rodi Alexander was event planner and talent coordinator.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Errol Dante
Errol Dante

Woody Woodbury & Errol Dante
Woody Woodbury & Errol Dante

Woody Woodbury
Woody Woodbury

Dick Capri
Dick Capri

Marilyn Monore ( Camille Terry) & Errol Dante
Marilyn Monore ( Camille Terry) & Errol Dante

Happy Birthday Mr. President
Happy Birthday Mr. President

Brice Smirnoff
Brice Smirnoff

David Orson
David Orson

Judy Scott
Judy Scott

Peter Lemongello
Peter Lemongello

Peter Lemongello & Peter Lemongello Jr.
Peter Lemongello & Peter Lemongello Jr.

Peter Lemongello Jr.
Peter Lemongello Jr.

Peter Lemongello Jr.
Peter Lemongello Jr.

Richie Monervini
Richie Monervini

Marilyn
Marilyn

Mark Friedman & Rodi Alexander
Mark Friedman & Rodi Alexander

Rodi Alexander & Mark Friedman
Rodi Alexander & Mark Friedman

Mark Friedman & Rodi Alexander
Mark Friedman & Rodi Alexander

Rodi Alexander
Rodi Alexander

Mark Friedman
Mark Friedman

Photos: The Footlighters Club of South Florida Honors President Errol Dante

Errol Dante
Errol Dante

Allison Kaplan & Dick Capri
Allison Kaplan & Dick Capri

David Orson & Camille & Camille Terry
David Orson & Camille & Camille Terry

Eda Sorokoff, Frani Stone, Larry Weisfeld, Jane Shevell
Eda Sorokoff, Frani Stone, Larry Weisfeld, Jane Shevell

Howard Rapp & Allison Kaplan
Howard Rapp & Allison Kaplan

Photos: The Footlighters Club of South Florida Honors President Errol Dante



