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Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach

Sirius XM on Broadway's Julie James headlined a special Cabaret Show

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Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach

On Saturday May 23, Eda and I ventured down to Miami and into an alley to enter a place called La Poubelle (French for "the trash"). You literally enter through a back door, between trash cans; hence the name of the venue.

This place is a hidden gem and the occasion was a celebration of a double  birthday party for Richard Jay-Alexander and Lee Schrager of South Beach and New York City Wine and Food Festivals.

What a space and as it holds about 52 people, you immediately get to know your neighbors and become one as a small and mighty crowd. It was extraordinary.

This desirable cabaret club is the brainchild of David Sexton and the owners of Silverlake Bistro, Sandy Sanchez and Benoit Rablat. They opened in August of 2024 and it’s, sort of, a little hidden treasure in North Beach. 

Great staff and service and the food was, quite simply, delicious.

With Eric Alsford at the piano, we were treated to local talents Franser Pazos and Maya Azucean. Also, David introduced us to Jordan Kleiner, who is becoming a Senior in High School and plans to pursue a professional career (mentored by Mr. Jay-Alexander) and Nina Marie, part of the Young Musicians Unite program (ymu.org).

A big surprise came when it was announced that Sirius XM on Broadway’s Julie James was here to help host the evening. She was in sterling voice and it was emotional for Richard and Lee.

Richard and Lee performed together ( I GOT YOU BABE ) and another great surprise was when Richard introduced Harry Casey (they have been friends for decades) and we put on our KC And The Sunshine Band “Boogie Shoes.”

La Paubelle features a piano bar every Thursday and cabaret shows on Fridays or Sundays. Nicole Henry and Nicolas King were two of the inaugural Cabaret bookings.

If you are in the Miami area or traveling there anytime soon, check this place out and tell them BroadwayWorld sent you!

See photos from the May 23 night below.

For more on the venue, visit them on Instagram here.

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Julie James

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Julie James

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Julie James & Eric Alsford

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
David Sexton

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
La Poubelle

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Julie James & Lee Schrager

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Lee Schrager & Richard Jay-Alexander

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Maya Azucena

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Maya Azucena

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Harry Casey

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Harry Casey

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Harry Casey

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Franser Pazos

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Franser Pazos

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Jordon Kleiner

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Nina Marie

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Richard Jay-Alexander

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Lee Schrager, David Sexton, Richard Jay-Alexander

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Richard Jay-Alexander & Lee Schrager

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Richard Jay-Alexander, Julie James, Lee Schrager

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Jordon Kleiner & Richard Jay-Alexander

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image
Carlos Clemenz & Eda Sorokoff

Review: La Poubelle – A Glamorous New 'Entre Nous' Cabaret on Miami Beach Image



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