Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama

Miami New Drama, in collaboration with Tectonic Theater Project, is presenting the world premiere of Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, written and directed by award-winning playwright Moisés Kaufman, based on the bestselling novel by Jonathan Jakubowicz.

See photos from opening night below!

This transformative production is set to captivate audiences with its adrenaline-fueled narrative, exploring the greed and corruption that shook the very foundations of Venezuela, while shedding light on the state of democracy worldwide. The production runs through Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Miami New Drama’s Colony Theatre (1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139), will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles to ensure accessibility for all. Tickets are now on sale at MiamiNewDrama.org/JP.



At the heart of this gripping play is Juan Planchard, a young Venezuelan whose fervent belief in President Hugo Chavez's ideology is matched only by his thirst for personal gain. Witness Juan's meteoric rise to immense wealth through corrupt dealings with the government, only to face the harrowing consequences of his actions. Through Juan's journey, the play delves into the intricate web of patronage and corruption that contributed to one of the largest robberies in human history, all set against the backdrop of Venezuela's tumultuous last two decades. Moisés Kaufman's adaptation is a searing indictment of the ruling class in Venezuela, resonating deeply in today's global political landscape, wherever democracy is at risk.



Infusing the raw intensity of a high-stakes action film and the heart-pounding suspense of a political thriller, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard masterfully exposes the mindset and ideals of Venezuela's present-day ruling elite, unveiling their unrestrained excess and insatiable pursuit of power at any cost.



Miami New Drama, co-founded by Moisés Kaufman and playwright/director Michel Hausmann, has consistently embraced the transformative power of theater. The company is dedicated to creating and producing works that engage with the diverse and extraordinary region of Miami. Since 2016, Miami New Drama has been the resident company at the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road, further solidifying its commitment to artistic excellence and groundbreaking storytelling.



Tectonic Theater Project is renowned for creating and producing plays that push the boundaries of theatrical language and form. The company's trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, combined with rigorous research and collaboration, has resulted in numerous acclaimed productions that tackle social and political issues head-on.



For more information on Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, please visit miaminewdrama.org or follow Miami New Drama and Tectonic Theater Project on social media.