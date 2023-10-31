Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama

The production runs through Sunday, November 12, 2023.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Miami New Drama, in collaboration with Tectonic Theater Project, is presenting the world premiere of Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, written and directed by award-winning playwright Moisés Kaufman, based on the bestselling novel by Jonathan Jakubowicz.

See photos from opening night below!

This transformative production is set to captivate audiences with its adrenaline-fueled narrative, exploring the greed and corruption that shook the very foundations of Venezuela, while shedding light on the state of democracy worldwide. The production runs through Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Miami New Drama’s Colony Theatre (1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139), will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles to ensure accessibility for all. Tickets are now on sale at MiamiNewDrama.org/JP
 

At the heart of this gripping play is Juan Planchard, a young Venezuelan whose fervent belief in President Hugo Chavez's ideology is matched only by his thirst for personal gain. Witness Juan's meteoric rise to immense wealth through corrupt dealings with the government, only to face the harrowing consequences of his actions. Through Juan's journey, the play delves into the intricate web of patronage and corruption that contributed to one of the largest robberies in human history, all set against the backdrop of Venezuela's tumultuous last two decades. Moisés Kaufman's adaptation is a searing indictment of the ruling class in Venezuela, resonating deeply in today's global political landscape, wherever democracy is at risk. 

Infusing the raw intensity of a high-stakes action film and the heart-pounding suspense of a political thriller, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard masterfully exposes the mindset and ideals of Venezuela's present-day ruling elite, unveiling their unrestrained excess and insatiable pursuit of power at any cost.

Miami New Drama, co-founded by Moisés Kaufman and playwright/director Michel Hausmann, has consistently embraced the transformative power of theater. The company is dedicated to creating and producing works that engage with the diverse and extraordinary region of Miami. Since 2016, Miami New Drama has been the resident company at the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road, further solidifying its commitment to artistic excellence and groundbreaking storytelling.

Tectonic Theater Project is renowned for creating and producing plays that push the boundaries of theatrical language and form. The company's trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, combined with rigorous research and collaboration, has resulted in numerous acclaimed productions that tackle social and political issues head-on.

For more information on Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, please visit miaminewdrama.org or follow Miami New Drama and Tectonic Theater Project on social media.

Photo credit: Salar Abduaziz

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
Outside the Colony Theatre

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
The cast and creative team

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
Matt Joslyn and Moises Kaufman

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
Nicholas Richberg, Jonathan Jakubowicz, Jonathan Jakubowicz, Michel Hausmann, Moises Kaufman

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
Jonathan Jakubowicz, Christian McGaffney, Moises Kaufman

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
Matt Joslyn, Michel Hausmann, Moises Kaufman

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
Christian McGaffney and Maria Gabriela de Faria

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
Patrick Ball and Roberto Jaramillo

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
9. Matt Joslyn and Amanda Gronich

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
10. Moisés Kaufman and Jeffrey LaHoste

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
Amanda Gronich, Jose Pelegri, Moises Kaufman, Zena Hinds, Cary Bland Simpson, Katie Wagner

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
Ryan Ratelle, Michael P.N.A. Hormel, Sam Ratelle

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
Michel Hausmann and Miami New Drama receive the Key to the City from Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD at Miami New Drama
Curtain Call




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Broward Center In Fort Lauderdale Names New President And CEO Photo
Broward Center In Fort Lauderdale Names New President And CEO

Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale announces new President and CEO. Ty Sutton appointed to lead the performing arts center.

2
14 International Singers Selected To Join Palm Beach Operas 2024 Resident Artist Programs Photo
14 International Singers Selected To Join Palm Beach Opera's 2024 Resident Artist Programs

After reviewing over 1,000 applicants from across the country and abroad, Palm Beach Opera has announced the international roster of 14 resident artists who will train with the company for the next five months. Throughout their 2024 Season residency, the artists appear on the PBO mainstage in supporting roles, perform in local concerts, train with esteemed guest faculty, and more. 

3
Blanche Ely House Museum to Present Living Room Concert Series Photo
Blanche Ely House Museum to Present Living Room Concert Series

Experience an intimate concert series at the Blanche Ely House Museum, featuring local musicians and vocalists from South Florida. Tickets are $10.

4
Maria Todaro Appointed As Interim General Director of Florida Grand Opera Photo
Maria Todaro Appointed As Interim General Director of Florida Grand Opera

The Board of Directors of Florida Grand Opera has revealed that Maria Todaro will serve as Interim General Director and will helm the company throughout its 2023–24 Season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Hoo Hah! in Miami Metro Hoo Hah!
Main Street Playhouse (11/03-11/12)Tracker
The Lion King Jr. in Miami Metro The Lion King Jr.
Manatee High School Theater (11/11-11/12)Tracker
Instagram Show in Miami Metro Instagram Show
Broadway Musicals (10/06-11/15)
Charlotte's Web in Miami Metro Charlotte's Web
Miami Theater Center (1/27-1/27)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Miami Metro Hamilton (Philip Company)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (4/10-4/21)
A Chorus Line in Miami Metro A Chorus Line
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (1/11-1/28)
Xanadu in Miami Metro Xanadu
Shuler Stage (5/17-5/26)
Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon in Miami Metro Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon
Lynn University - Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall (11/11-11/11)
Memphis in Miami Metro Memphis
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (2/15-3/03)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Miami Metro SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You