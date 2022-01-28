Palm Beach is affectionately nicknamed "paradise" by those who reside and vacation here. Since it's early beginnings the town has been a cultural hub inhabited by a community that generously and enthusiastically supports the performing arts. This was no more evident than at the legendary Colony Hotel last night as Ballet Palm Beach held their "WE BELIEVE" Season of Dance Gala.

It has been a difficult time for audiences and performers these last 2 years. Masked socially distanced patrons and artists are not the optional way to enjoy a performance. Luckily the skills of Ballet dancers cannot be constrained by masks. As a result there was no impediment between the beauty, grace, and agility of the dancers of Ballet Palm Beach and the audience as company dancers Libby Faber, Nicholas Holtz, Lily Loveland, Jay Markov, Aaron Melendrez and Madeleine Miller thrilled the gala attendees with a specially choreographed piece to Van Morrison's "Moondance," played by The Switzer Sound and sung by Chris Santiago.

The annual fundraising event chaired by long-time board member Erin McGould and her husband, Sean McGould supports Ballet Palm Beach's incredible WE BELIEVE Season of Dance.

The memorable evening featured cocktails under the stars, exciting silent and live auctions, and a delightful dinner. It was truly Dancing Under The Stars With The Stars to the music of Jill & Rich Switzer.

Ballet Palm Beach's WE BELIEVE campaign focuses on sharing what the ballet company truly values and how it impacts the community. THEY BELIEVE in taking your breath away with incredible performances. THEY BELIEVE dance is for everyone. THEY BELIEVE in excellence for their students. THEY BELIEVE dance speaks to your soul. Funds raised will also offset expenses of performances and free community outreach programs which reach thousands of underserved families every year.

"Dance truly is for everyone," says Erin McGould. "I was honored to chair this year's gala to support not only professional ballet performances, but also the Ballet Palm Beach Academy students and its free community outreach programs."

The incredible Anka Palitz served as honorary chair of this year's gala. Palm Beach cultural patron Anka K. Palitz has been a generous and tireless supporter of dancers for decades, both during and after their dance careers. In January, 2020 she created the Ballet Palm Beach Anka Fund for Dancers. The fund directly supports salaries for the professional dancers of Ballet Palm Beach. Ballet Palm Beach applauds Anka and her support of our organization.

Host committee members included Stefani & John Daddano, Heidi & Don Kiselewski, Erin & Sean McGould, Michelle & Woodward Middleton, and Michele & Karl Ruppert. Ballet Palm Beach is incredibly grateful for sponsors UBS, Legends Radio, Bank of America, FPL, The Royal Poinciana Plaza, Joy and Mike Miltenberger, Elizabeth and Peter Keith, Jane and William Todd, AmFund, Jimmy Choo and FlowerMart.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff