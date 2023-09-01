Palm Beach Symphony Releases Report On 2022-23 Season Community Impact

Palm Beach Symphony has released its 2022-2023 Season Impact Report which documents the non-profit organization's growing national recognition, continued artistic triumphs and powerful education and community programs.

“I want to thank our members and audiences for their support and enthusiasm as we continue to expand our commitment to community,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “Artistic Director Gerard Schwarz, our musicians and hard-working staff produced a season which served as a brilliant and inspiring overture to our upcoming 50th Anniversary Season this fall.”

When compared to the prior season, the orchestra welcomed 21% more subscribers and saw a 38% growth in ticket sales, while fans also tuned into the orchestra's YouTube channel for 15,837 hours of content. International audiences were treated to the Symphony's release of its first recording “Sounds of the Season,” featuring holiday favorites from classical and popular music.

In March 2023, the Symphony performed the first work it had commissioned in its long history with the world premiere of “Sojourn: Reflections on Thoreau,” composed by Pulitzer Prize-winner Joseph Schwantner. The premiere was part of the orchestra's largest performance calendar to date which included holiday performances of Handel's “Messiah” and six Masterworks Season concerts at the Kravis Center featuring guest artists from the world's great stages: violinists Joshua Bell and Sarah Chang, pianists Garrick Ohlsson, Misha Dichter and Maria João Pires and mezzo-soprano Susan Graham.

Palm Beach Symphony continued to expand its education and community outreach programs with children's concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts.

For the first time, the Symphony's Dale A. McNulty Children's Concert Series was made available to television stations around the nation and, since March 2023, more than 114.7 million viewers have enjoyed “Eudora's Fable: The Shoe Bird.” The Dale A. McNulty Children's Concert Series presented its first bi-lingual concert last season as “The Adventures of Peter and the Wolf,” narrated by three-time Grammy winner Jon Secada in both English and Spanish, was enjoyed by more than 3,500 students. The curriculum guide to this a newly crafted reimagining of Sergei Prokofiev's musical masterpiece “The Adventures of Peter and the Wolf” was available to 234 public schools and additional private schools.

During the last school year, the Symphony held 96 coaching sessions with137 classes and offered 279 instructional hours while also providing residencies at U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School of the Arts, The Conservatory School, Palm Springs Middle School, and Lake Worth High School.

Students also were invited to three open rehearsals, a Q&A session with violinist Sarah Chang and a masterclass with pianist Misha Dichter. In addition, 800 complimentary tickets to Masterworks Concerts were provided to students, their families and teachers.

Providing schools and students with the gift of music, the orchestra donated 162 instruments and 396 accessories and pieces of equipment through its instrument donation program that accepts and repairs donations of professional or amateur quality band and orchestral instruments.

The Symphony's community outreach events serve as the cornerstone of its efforts to reach Palm Beach County's broad and diverse community. Highlights last season included musicians performing at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium, Max Planck Florida Institute of Neuroscience, the Palm Beach County Historical Society, Pride Lights at Clematis Splash Park. Norton Museum of Art and the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens.

To view a copy of the 2022-2023 Season Impact Report is available at Click Here under “About us.”

The Palm Beach Symphony's education programs are made possible through support from The Paul and Sandra Goldner Conservatory of Music, Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, The McNulty Charitable Foundation, James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui / FINDLAY Galleries, Peter and Felicia Gottsegen/The Gottsegen Family Foundation, Mr. William Robertson, James H. and Marta T. Batmasian Family Foundation, Florida Power & Light, Edith Hall Friedheim/Eric Friedheim Foundation, Inc., The Spoto Family Fund, The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation Inc. and Lois Pope.

Proud sponsors of Palm Beach Symphony include Max and Christine Ansbacher, Mrs. James N. Bay, Alan Benaroya, Arthur & Mara Benjamin Foundation, JoAnne Berkow, Leslie Rogers Blum, Jeffrey and Tina Bolton, James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui / FINDLAY Galleries, Braman Motorcars, Thomas and Carol Bruce, CIBC Private Wealth, The Colony Hotel, CORPGOV, Suzanne Mott Dansby, The David Minkin Foundation, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Willard H. Dow and Kelly Winter, Echo Fine Properties, Dr. Richard and Diane Farber, Bill and Kem Frick/The Frick Foundation, Inc., Gerry Gibian and Marjorie Yashar, Morgan Glazar/Tom James Company, Paul and Sandra Goldner, Douglas and Jo Gressette, Irwin and Janet Gusman, Thomas E. Harvey & Cathleen P. Black Foundation, Doris Hastings Foundation, John Herrick, Addison Hines Charitable Trust, George Hines, HSS Florida, IPO Edge, IYC, Charles and Ann Johnson/The C and A Johnson Family Foundation, Barbara and William Karatz Fund/William Karatz and Joan G. Smith, Elaine Kay, Leonard and Norma Klorfine Foundation, The Kovner Foundation, Gary and Linda Lachman/The Lachman Family Foundation, Patricia Lambrecht, Tova Leidesdorf, Lugano Diamonds, The Honorable Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, The McNulty Charitable Foundation, David Moscow, NetJets, Palm Beach Design Masters, Patrick and Milly Park/Park Foundation, Nancy and Ellis J. Parker, III, PNC Private Bank, Lois Pope, Provident Jewelry, Ari Rifkin/The Len-Ari Foundation, Karen and Kenneth Rogers, Ronald Rosenfeld, David Schafer, Seth Sprague Foundation, Robin B. Smith, Kimberly Strauss, Dodie and Manley Thaler and the Thaler/Howell Foundation, Jerome and Carol Trautschold, Sieglinde Wikstrom/The Wikstrom Foundation, and The Ann Eden Woodward Foundation/James and Judy Woods. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida's premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Recognized by The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County with a 2020 Muse Award for Outstanding Community Engagement, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children's concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts.