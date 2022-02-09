Palm Beach Dramaworks Announces the World Premiere of Bruce Graham's THE DURATION Opens February 18

Audrey Batten has left the building. And the city. And quite possibly, according to her daughter Emma, her senses. Can two strong women with very different coping strategies on the journey from grief to release meet each other somewhere in the middle - out in the middle of nowhere?

Bruce Graham's The Duration, a powerful, moving family drama laced with humor that explores timely and timeless issues through the prism of personal loss, receives its world premiere at Palm Beach Dramaworks on Friday, February 18 (8pm). Performances continue through March 6, with specially priced previews on February 16 and 17 (7:30pm). J. Barry Lewis directs

The Duration found its way to PBD's mainstage through The Dramaworkshop. The play was given a virtual reading by Drama(in the)works last year, and made such an impact that Producing Artistic Director William Hayes decided it deserved a full production. The Duration will be the second of Graham's plays to be produced at PBD. Back in the 2003 - 2004 season, the company staged Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar & Grille.

This world premiere production features Elizabeth Dimon as Audrey Batten, Caitlin Duffy (PBD debut) as Emma Batten, and John Leonard Thompson as Douglas Kelly, Audrey's colleague and friend. Scenic design is by Michael Amico, costume design is by Brian O'Keefe, lighting design is by Kirk Bookman, and sound design is by Roger Arnold.

For ticket information contact the box office at (561) 514-4042, or visit www.palmbeachdramaworks.org.