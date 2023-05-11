Off-Glades Theater Company Will Present 13 THE MUSICAL in June

Off-Glades Theater Company, a brand-new theatre company based in Boca Raton, Florida, will present 13 The Musical at Olympic Heights High School June 23rd and 24th only.

Founded by teacher/author/Broadway actor Jodie Langel, who serves as the company's Executive Director, Off-Glades Theater Company was launched in 2022 to promote and produce musical theatre in South Florida for the cultural development of young people in the performing arts.

"What is striking about 13 is that it conveys emotions and insecurities that not only teenagers relate to - but that everyone does," Langel says. "At its core, it's a show about the raw vulnerability that comes with being true to yourself - something that resonates with people of all ages."

Evan Goldman has it all: He's popular, has the "perfect" family and lives in the world's greatest city - New York. But when his parents divorce, he's forced to move with his Mom...to Indiana. Uprooted from his old life, he must maneuver his way through the minefield of high school to become part of the 'in' crowd.

Featuring a rock score by celebrated composer Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years, Songs for a New World), 13 will be performed by an astonishing cast of young local talent. 13 The Musical is a grown-up story about dealing with change and learning that becoming who you want to be starts with discovering who you are.

Langel's talented cast includes Kane Quiles as Evan, Leah Steiner as Patrice, Sebastian Baroulette as Brett, Victoria Johnson as Lucy, Jonathan Jacknow as Archie, Eddie Albeio as Malcolm, Anthony Cirisano as Eddie, Aliyah Harrow as Kendra, Sofia Gianetti as Molly, Tommy Cook as Richie, Miranda Ferreira as Charlotte, Mia Spector as Cassie, and Mateo Lepore as Simon. Also in the cast are Gabriella Roache, Mina Howard, Kylie Staub, Emma Nevico, Ella Valente, and Alisa Voloshina.

Michael Ursua is the production's Musical Director; the Assistant Director is Nicole Roach, and Brittany Blouin will serve as the production's Stage Manager.

Tickets for 13 The Musical are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 310-497-5964. Tickets are $50.

For more information about Off-Glades Theatre Company or 13 The Musical, contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244. For more information about Jodie Langel, visit https://www.jodielangel.com/.