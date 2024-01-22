OKLAHOMA! Showing On the Main Stage of The Lake Worth Playhouse

Don't miss Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, a groundbreaking classic that has set the stage for all musicals that followed.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Lake Worth Playhouse announces the production of Oklahoma! on the Main Stage as part of our 71st Season.

 

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, as they navigate a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys. Along the way, their romantic journey is filled with ups and downs, much like a bumpy surrey ride down a country road. Meanwhile, hapless Will Parker and brazen Ado Annie provide comic relief in this entertaining musical adventure. Don't miss Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, a groundbreaking classic that has set the stage for all musicals that followed.

 

Oklahoma! stars Collin Salvatore (Curley Mclain), Eliza Shillieto (Laurey Williams), Pam Hankerson (Aunt Eller Murphy), Cameron Pomeroy (Jud Fry), Kole Rosin (Will Parker), Lili Mueller (Ado Annie Carnes), Matthew Schenk (Ali Hackim), Thomas Hallett (Andrew Carnes), Maya Suchy (Gertie Cummings), Allan Hunter (Ike Skidmore), Eduardo Marquez (Fred Marquez), Desmond Lewis (Slim Lewis), Alex Gomez (Cord Elam/ Dream Jud), Sebastian Rukes (Joe Elam), Trenten Hazelton (Sam Elam), Brandon Kraut (Dream Curley), Isabella Shellbeck (Dream Laurey), Norah Ryan (Dream Aunt Eller); Baski Family: Bob Sharkey, Norag Ryan, Miah Masri, Seth Suchy, Mia Karrh, Ava Anger, Sydney Emerson, Caius Chaterton; Daubner Family: Ash Cano, Bryan Medina; Austling Family: Eric Woodland, Isabella Shellbeck, Lila Fuchs, Kaitlyn Wojciechowski, Bryan Gutierrez Ruiz; Logan Family: Brandon Kraut, Ruby Fuchs; Lannister Family: Lara Williams, Lelia Mundt, Alice Friedemann; Rastner Family: Georgia Knight, Meredith Levin, Tina Daughtry, Gianella Yanez, Alexa Amor, Sagan Flanzbaum.

OKLAHOMA! opens Friday, January 19, 2024 and runs for three weekends through February 4, 2024. Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org. Tickets starting at $38. *For additional seating availability or group sales 10+ please contact the Box Office at 561-586-6410

OKLAHOMA!

 

January 19 - February 4, 2024

The Main Stage at The Lake Worth Playhouse

713 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach, FL

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Based on the play "Green Grow the Lilacs" by Lynn Riggs

Original Choreography by Agnes De Mille

Director and Set Designed: James Skiba

Choreographer: Brittany Jenkins

Music Director: Ed Kolcz

Stage Manager/ Scenic Designer: Leah Schneider

Costume Designers: Jill Williams and Joanne DePrizio

Lighting Designer: Ardean Landhuis

Sound Designer: Sloan Martin

Assistant Technical Director: Nelson Stone

Interim Executive Director: Michael McKeich

Artistic Director: Daniel Eilola

Technical Director: Marty Mets

Tickets: $38

Purchase: 561-586-6410 or 

Run Time Approx: 165 minutes, 15-minute intermission




