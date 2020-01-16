New World Symphony Announces Appointment Of John Haley To Its Prestigious Board Of Trustees

New World Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy (NWS), is pleased to announce the appointment of John Haley, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Willis Towers Watson, to its prestigious Board of Trustees.

"We are thrilled that John Haley has joined the Board of the New World Symphony," says Edward Shumsky, Chairman of the NWS Board of Trustees. I have known John for almost three decades, and admired the strategic leadership he has brought to one of the world's largest and most important multinational risk, insurance brokerage, and advisory companies. John brings an important global perspective to our organization and is a valued addition to our leadership group."

Mr. Haley joined Willis Towers Watson in 1977 and throughout his career served in a variety of roles including consulting actuary to several of the company's largest clients, manager of the Washington, D.C. consulting office, and leader of the global retirement practice. He was named CEO in 1998. Under his leadership, the company went public in 2000, and completed three historic mergers, in 2005, 2010 and 2016 that formed present-day Willis Towers Watson.

"I am delighted to join the leadership of this special organization," said Mr. Haley. "I have watched the evolution of the New World Symphony since I moved to Miami, and I have particularly enjoyed mentoring NWS Fellows for the past several years. NWS's vision of sharing classical music traditions with as many people as possible has great resonance with me, and I look forward to continuing that important work."

Mr. Haley also serves on the board of directors of MAXIMUS and the Miami Cancer Institute. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and the Conference of Consulting Actuaries, and has served as a trustee of The Actuarial Foundation. Previously, he served on the board of Hudson Global, Inc., an executive search, specialty staffing and related consulting services firm.

Mr. Haley has a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Rutgers College and studied under a Fellowship at the Graduate School of Mathematics at Yale University. He is also a co-author of Fundamentals of Private Pensions (University of Pennsylvania Press).







