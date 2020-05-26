New Art Programs To Debut In The Miami Design District

As the Miami Design District (MDD) has officially reopened on Wednesday, May 20th, exciting art programs are debuting in the neighborhood.

During the past few months, MDD ensured to maintain its connection with the arts through virtual offerings and panel discussions. To continue celebrating and supporting its longstanding relationship with the arts, the neighborhood will enhance its artistic programing, bringing local and international arts and artists to our local community.

The latest art program and series of installations debut under the direction of the Miami Design District's new curator Claire Breukel, who helms from such prestigious organizations as Locust Projects and sports lifestyle brand PUMA. Claire has previously curated, co-produced, and ran a number of high-profile art programs, exhibitions, and auctions, such as Unscripted for Bal Harbour Village, the (RED) Design Auction at Sotheby's New York and also the one at the MDD. She has also written for leading art publications, such as Harvard's Revista, Whitewall, and Hyperallergic as well as co-edited the publication Y.ES Collect Contemporary El Salvador, and was a co-founder for the organization YES, where she still serves as a council member today.

Situated in unique spaces throughout the neighborhood, the new art installations feature artwork from a range of artists both domestic and abroad, which will serve to continue inspiring and connecting guests with the arts. Conceptual artist and Miami local Tom Scicluna unveiled his latest anticipated piece titled "3060 sq. ft." on May 15th. The Piero Atchugarry Gallery will showcase sculptors from Latin America, expanding his program from Uruguay and the USA beginning Monday, May 25th. PLACE Miami Preview Edition is focused on bringing local artists and designers together beginning Monday, May 29th. Artist Pepe Mar will highlight his work at a pop-up exhibit in the neighborhood starting on Friday, June 5th. Finally, art lovers missing the Peréz Art Museum Miami (PAMM), which is closed until September, can get a taste of its beloved museum's gift and book shop that will be temporarily popping up at the Miami Design District, beginning Monday, June 22nd.

"3060 sq. ft." is a site-based intervention comprising a large 36 x 85 feet vinyl billboard advertisement that activates the Miami Design District property. Sourced and shipped directly via an online used billboard website, "3060 sq. ft." physically makes real and sculptural a two-dimensional image; with content that was unknown until its arrival and installation within the Paradise Plaza space. One of Miami's most celebrated conceptual artists, represented by Nina Johnson Gallery, Tom Scicluna questions ideas of artistic control, display, the function of the image and distance that exists between viewer and image, idea and reality.

Location: Paradise Plaza 133

Date: May 15, 2020 - June 27, 2020

Piero Atchugarry Gallery's (t, x, y, z) exhibition, presents the work of contemporary Latin American sculptors Verónica Vázquez, Pablo Rasgado, Artur Lescher and Túlio Pinto in the Miami Design District. Each artist has a signature sculptural practice that redefines our understanding of time, space and gravity. (t, x, y, z) subjects human association to the rules of space and time as laid out by the autonomous sculpture.

Location: Palm Court 102/202

Date: May 25, 2020 - June 27, 2020

PLACE Miami is a collaborative, curated artist grouping focusing on local artists as we embrace the re-opening of Miami. Assembling work of art+design, PLACE Miami will showcase furniture design by Vivian Carbonell, sculpture and wall pieces by Gavin Perry, textile works from Tawnie Silva and video pieces by Hush Fell.

Location: Paradise Plaza 127

Date: May 29, 2020 - June 27, 2020

Miami-based artist Pepe Mar is joining Miami Design District's cultural happenings with an exhibition of dynamic assemblage work made in studio. Pepe's art practice is inspired by fashion, pop culture, sub cultural history, and more, which results in colorful and psychedelic mixed media collages, sculptures and installations. Represented by David Castillo Gallery, Pepe's recent solo exhibition "DragonFruit'' at the Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh received critical acclaim. As a fashion icon himself, you can visit Pepe Mar "in studio" at NE 40th Street's 104, opposite OTL, from June 5, 2020.

Location: MO104

Dates: June 5, 2020 - July 31, 2020

Art lovers missing the Peréz Art Museum Miami's (PAMM) much-loved gift and book shop, don't have to fret much longer, as it is popping up at the Miami Design District, bringing visitors a selection of art books, limited editions, designer accessories, and the perfect ideas for those quarantine birthday gifts. Open from June 22nd through August 22nd on the corner of 41st Street and Jade Alley, the PAMM Shop will continue to offer creative retail therapy to its fans before the museum reopens in September.

Location: MR108

Dates: June 22, 2020 - August 22, 2020

