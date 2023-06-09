NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Launches New Community Partnership with Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale has revealed its newest community partner, Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library. The two Fort Lauderdale organizations will work together to create further engagement and awareness to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“NSU Art Museum is honored to work with Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library as a community partner,” said Bonnie Clearwater, Director & Chief Curator. “Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library is a safe and welcoming space to those looking to collect, preserve, exhibit and teach American LGBTQIA+ culture and history. We look forward to strengthening our partnership, sharing related programming, and creating a respectful, inclusive community in Fort Lauderdale at both institutions.”

NSU Art Museum embraces diversity and inclusion within its audience, as well as its featured and prospective artists. Throughout its educational programming, curatorial department and extensive permanent collection, the Museum strives to provide a platform for underrepresented groups such as the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. It is pleased to offer current Stonewall National Museum & Archives members (who present valid membership cards at NSU Art Museum) a $2 discount off NSU Art Museum’s general admission, effective June 1, 2023.

“The arts support and are foundational to every other thing that we believe to be important,” said Robert Kesten, Executive Director of Stonewall National Museum, Archives, and Library. “They allow us to dream and they allow us to envision what the world can be when we utilize science and math as tools to create a brighter and more exciting future. Without the arts, we lose the humanity that is essential to establishing a future where human beings actually fit in. Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library along with NSU Museum of Art are dedicated to just that and so, this partnership was made for these times.”

“It’s great to learn of this partnership between the NSU Art Museum and the Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library as both are such tremendous resources to the Greater Fort Lauderdale community,” said Dean Trantalis, Mayor of Fort Lauderdale. “Stonewall is the largest facility in the United States devoted to the display of LGBTQ history and culture, while the NSU Art Museum's reputation in the art world has grown substantially as a premier destination to see major exhibitions. Working together, these two great organizations will be able to accomplish amazing things in engagement on the awareness of diversity and inclusion."

Situated midway between Miami and Palm Beach, NSU Art Museum is located in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The Museum is a premier destination for exhibitions and programs encompassing all facets of civilization’s visual history and is widely known for its significant collection of Latin American art, contemporary art with an emphasis on art by Black, Latin American and women artists, as well as works by American artist William Glackens and the European Cobra group of artists. For more information, please visit https://nsuartmuseum.org.

About NSU Art Museum

Founded in 1958, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is a premier destination for exhibitions and programs encompassing many facets of civilization’s visual history. Located midway between Miami and Palm Beach in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s arts and entertainment district, the Museum’s 83,000 square-foot building, which opened in 1986, was designed by architect Edward Larrabee Barnes and contains over 25,000 square feet of exhibition space, the 256 -seat Horvitz auditorium, a museum store, and café. In 2008, the Museum became part of Nova Southeastern University (NSU), one of the largest private research universities in the United States. NSU Art Museum is known for its significant collection of Latin American art, contemporary art with an emphasis on art by Black, Latin American, and women artists, as well as works by early twentieth-century American artist William Glackens, and the European Cobra group of artists. Two scholarly research centers complement the collections: The Dr. Stanley and Pearl Goodman Latin American Art Study Center and the William J. Glackens Study Center.

Exhibitions and programs at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale are made possible in part by an endowment from the David and Francie Horvitz Family Endowment, Taylor-Bryant Foundation, Connie Gordon, and Sansom Foundation. Funding is also provided by the City of Fort Lauderdale, Community Foundation of Broward, the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is accredited by the American Association of Museums.

About Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library

Stonewall National Museum, Archives and Library (SNMAL) is the single largest LGBTQIA+ library in the world, with a 12-month schedule of exhibitions on LGBTQIA+ themes and public programs, including author presentations, films, panel discussions, and collaborative events at its museum and library in South Florida and in cities across the United States. SNMAL houses millions of pages of records and materials available to the media to help draw direct lines from our nation’s history to today. For more information, please visit https://stonewall-museum.org/