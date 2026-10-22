NSAL Florida to Launch Scholarships and Competitions for Young Artists

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The National Society of Arts and Letters (NSAL) Florida has officially opened its prestigious 2026-2027 scholarship and competition season for young artists across the state. Designed to discover, encourage, and financially support emerging talent in the performing arts, visual arts, and literature, this season's lineup offers more opportunities than ever. Highlights include the newly introduced Mark Bruce & Marilyn Lee Swillinger High School Musical Theatre Competition and the National Drama Competition, which will be held via video, making it easier for young actors to compete for this coveted prize.

“We are thrilled to launch this new season of opportunities for young artists throughout Florida,” said Shari Upbin, President of NSAL Florida. “NSAL is so much more than a competition. Yes, our students compete for meaningful prize money, but they also gain mentorship from accomplished professionals and become part of a remarkable family that includes national icons like Broadway star Megan Hilty, opera diva Nadine Sierra, and so many others who once stood exactly where these young artists stand today. With video submissions for our National Drama Competition and our brand-new high school musical theatre competition, we are making sure every talented student has a stage to shine and a community to help take their dreams to the next level.”

Open to eligible young artists residing across the entire state of Florida, the 2026–2027 season provides essential financial support for aspiring actors, classical vocalists, visual artists, and writers. To ensure equitable access for students from every corner of Florida, the chapter has structured key programs—including the Drama Competition and Voice Competitions—around dedicated video submissions, allowing participants to compete for state and national honors regardless of geographic location

The current slate includes the National Drama Competition (now via video submission for Florida residents ages 18–28), the Mark Bruce & Marilyn Lee Swillinger High School Musical Theatre Competition for junior and senior high school students, classical voice scholarships at different age levels, 2D art scholarships ages 16-22, and short-story writing competitions ages 16-22. NSAL Florida also conducts a very special concerto competition in partnership with the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

For complete eligibility guidelines, important deadlines, application materials, and submission instructions, visit www.nsalflorida.or

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 07 Hrs 06 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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