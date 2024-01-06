Moss Cultural Arts Center to Present ERTH'S DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE, An Interactive Tour of Prehistoric Earth

A show 65 million years in the making takes to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center's Main Stage as Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live on Saturday, January 13 at 2 p.m. This educational yet exhilarating performance guides audiences on a journey through prehistoric Australia, facing life-like dinosaurs and other creatures along the way. Kids will learn how dinosaurs lived, while also getting to interact with the puppets themselves. Tickets are available at the link below.

Brought to life by a team of skilled performers and puppeteers, and designed with the help of professional paleontologists, Erth's puppets are extraordinarily realistic. Since its beginnings in 1990, Erth has sought to provide audiences with eye-popping visual experiences, including giant puppetry, stilt-walkers, inflatable environments, and aerial and flying creatures.

The Company inspires audiences with its unique and dynamic vision. Erth has built an Australia-wide reputation and is now becoming increasingly popular internationally, due to its exceptional work and distinctive visual aesthetic.

With multiple teams touring simultaneously, Erth's signature production, Erth's Dinosaur Zoo, consistently tours North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The production has been featured in venues large and small, from community halls in the remote outback to the world-renowned Sydney Opera House.

﻿Erth is praised for its construction of stunning puppets of all scales and frequently undertakes bespoke commissions for museums, zoos, theater producers, and festivals around Australia.

Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live is recommended for all ages. Tickets for the performance range from $25 to $37, and VIP tickets cost $62. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the link below, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

About Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Ma﻿yor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at the link below.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theater space. To request materials in accessible format, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, please contact Stephanie Aponte, 786-573-5314, saponte@miamidade.gov, at least five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).

About Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children's Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc. and The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For more information visit www.miamidadearts.org.

