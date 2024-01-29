Miami New Drama Partners with The Rubell Museum to Present The Museum Plays

See six new 10-minute plays inspired by and performed in front of works of art from the museum.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Miami New Drama Partners with The Rubell Museum to Present The Museum Plays

Miami New Drama has revealed details for The Museum Plays, an innovative and immersive theatrical experience set to revolutionize how audiences interact with visual and performing art. Miami New Drama will collaborate with the Rubell Museum, one of the country's most prominent collections of contemporary art, to present six new 10-minute plays inspired by and performed in front of works of art from the museum. The Museum Plays is conceived and created by Miami New Drama Artistic Director Michel Hausmann, and directed by Hausmann and Tatiana Padiani. 

Playwrights will include Hanna Benitez (GringoLandia, Adaptive Radiation), Harley Elias (The Handless King), Rolegio Martinez (Elían, 7 Deadly Sins), Carmen Pelaez (The Cuban Vote, 7 Deadly Sins), Marco Ramirez (The Royale, Buena Vista Social Club) and Aurin Squire (“This Is Us,” A Wonderful World). The plays have been inspired by the art of Alfonso Gonzalez Jr., Jenna Gribbon, Glenn Ligon, Kaari Upson and Kehinde Wiley.

Performances will take place inside the Rubell Museum's galleries (1100 NW 23rd Street) beginning on Thursday, February 22 and playing through Sunday, March 31. Opening night is set for Saturday, February 24. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 7:00 PM. 

“We are always looking to find innovative ways of staging new work, as well as collaborating and promoting the excellence and vitality of Miami’s arts scene,” commented Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director of Miami New Drama. “From this came the idea to commission short plays inspired by artwork on view at the Rubell Museum with the performance taking place right in front of these paintings and sculptures. We hope The Museum Plays becomes a model that can be performed in other cities, by other theater companies and art museums and collections."

“As an institution dedicated to supporting contemporary art and artists, the Rubell Museum is honored to partner with Miami New Drama and their brilliant and distinguished Artistic Director Michel Hausmann on this exciting interdisciplinary collaboration that expands and enriches the city’s arts offerings,” said Mera Rubell,  “Through The Museum Plays, our audiences can deepen their connection to the works on view in our galleries, and consider them in a new, dynamic context.”

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Michel Hausmann and Managing Director Nicholas Richberg, the theatre company continues its bold journey of artistic excellence, bringing captivating stories to the diverse and dynamic city of Miami.

The Museum Plays will consist of: 

  • Rogelio Martinez’s Bedfellows, inspired by Kaari Upson’s “Rubells”
  • Aurin Squire’s Maybe It’s About Love, inspired by Kehinde Whiley's "The Portrait of Charles I"
  • Carmen Pelaez’s America, inspired by Glenn Ligon’s “America”
  • Hannah Benitez’s Muse, inspired by Jenna Gribbon’s “Scenicscape” 
  • Harley Elias’s Not a Scam, inspired by Alfonso Gonzalez Jr.’s “Your Ad Here”
  • Marco Ramirez’s Body of Work Will Close the evening. 

The Museum Plays is a spiritual cousin to Miami New Drama’s critically acclaimed and award-winning 7 Deadly Sins, which was the largest live professional theater production performed in the United States during the COVID-19 shutdown. 7 Deadly Sins transformed six vacant storefronts and the Colony Theatre loading dock into seven unique theater spaces, and invigorating an entire block of Miami Beach’s historic Lincoln Road, one of the world’s most renowned and trafficked pedestrian thoroughfares. Its acclaimed run was extended twice, playing 54 performances.

For more information and updates about Miami New Drama's 2023-2024 Season, please visit miaminewdrama.org.  




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Miamis New World Symphony I DREAM A WORLD Festival Celebrates Mary Lou Williams, Febr Photo
Miami's New World Symphony I DREAM A WORLD Festival Celebrates Mary Lou Williams, February 4-25

Miami's New World Symphony presents the 'I Dream a World' Festival from Feb. 4-25, celebrating the life and work of jazz legend Mary Lou Williams. The festival features acclaimed artists and the world premiere of Williams' 'History: A Wind Symphony.'

2
The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdales Oceanfront Backya Photo
The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backyard with a Series of Events in February and March 2024

The LOOP invites everyone under the sun to cool down in Fort Lauderdale's oceanfront backyard with a series of events in Feb. and March 2024. Highlights include the Fourth Annual Fur the Love Pet Fest to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day, the Fourth Annual Spring Fling EGGstravaganza, More at The MKT, South Florida Reggae Month and more.

3
Ride The Train For Free Family Fun At Tri-rails Annual RAIL FUN DAY, February 24 Photo
Ride The Train For Free Family Fun At Tri-rail's Annual RAIL FUN DAY, February 24

Tri-Rail's “Rail Fun Day” presented by Herzog and TransDev will return to the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport Station at Dania Beach (500 Gulf Stream Way) on Saturday, February 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

4
Student Blog: Dealing with Burnout Photo
Student Blog: Dealing with Burnout

I find my worst bouts of burnout are at the beginning of the semester. When I'm faced with reminders of the sheer amount of work that goes into a semester and have to recommit myself to doing it all again. It's hard. It really feels so daunting.

More Hot Stories For You

The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backyard with a Series of Events in February and March 2024The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backyard with a Series of Events in February and March 2024
Ride The Train For Free Family Fun At Tri-rail's Annual RAIL FUN DAY, February 24Ride The Train For Free Family Fun At Tri-rail's Annual RAIL FUN DAY, February 24
YoungArts Announces 2024 Presidential Scholars In The Arts NomineesYoungArts Announces 2024 Presidential Scholars In The Arts Nominees
Photos: Island City Stage Presents WHICH WAY TO THE STAGEPhotos: Island City Stage Presents WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE

Videos

MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center Video
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (4/06-4/27)
Caroline, or Change in Miami Metro Caroline, or Change
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (3/27-4/14)
A Rock Sails By in Miami Metro A Rock Sails By
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (5/15-6/09)
Death of a Salesman in Miami Metro Death of a Salesman
Palm Beach Dramaworks (3/29-4/14)
Xanadu in Miami Metro Xanadu
Shuler Stage (5/17-5/26)
6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival in Miami Metro 6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival
Raymond F. Kravis Center - Rinker Playhouse (4/28-4/28)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/13-2/24)
Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends in Miami Metro Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
Hundred Days in Miami Metro Hundred Days
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (7/17-8/11)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Miami Metro SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You