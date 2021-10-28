Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Miami MoCAAD Announces Upcoming Creative Conversation Series

The Community Dialogue spotlights Afro-Latinx creatives working towards breaking barriers in the arts and culture landscape.

Oct. 28, 2021  

Miami MoCAAD Announces Upcoming Creative Conversation Series Black people have influenced continents worldwide and have left a cultural footprint on Latin America as a whole. Although Afro-Latinx arts creatives are a part of the African diaspora, misconceptions of race and ethnicity often exclude them from dialogues and opportunities in the arts and culture landscape. However, perceptions are changing, Afro-Latinxs are creating their space in the art world, and Miami MoCAAD is committed to bringing the topic to the forefront with their #CreativeConversation -También estuvimos/We were there too: Barriers that blocked our contributions. This community dialogue will feature Orlando Addison, advocate, author, and convener, First Afro-Latino Summit in Miami, and moderated by Miriam Dorsett, artist, entrepreneur, and community activist.

Set for Nov. 4, 5-6:30 pm, attendees can register HERE! Additionally, attendees can tune in on Facebook Live at https://fb.me/e/4Iw2F11eL.

"I'm honored to moderate this important conversation and hope to learn actions I can take to remove the barriers that keep the history and contributions of the Latinx Afro-descendant community hidden," says Miriam Dorsett, artist, entrepreneur, and community activist.

"These spirited conversations will share information excluded from history books, explain historical barriers that kept the Afro-Latinx community invisible, share contributions of Afro-Latinx creatives, and underscore connections and common denominators," says Marilyn Holifield, Miami MoCAAD, co-founder.

Save the Date for the final #CreativeConversation kicking off Art Week and Art Basel. Nov. 28, 4-5:30 pm- Arte, Historia y Cultura/Art, History and Culture

Visit: miamimocaad.org.

View prior Afro Latinx #Creative Conversations on Miami MoCAAD's Youtube channel-https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOJbhJpzC3kVPXJs3KDPQUQ

Oct. 7-¡Aquí estamos! Here we are!

Oct. 21-Y Continuamos/And continuing: From the slave trade to the Presence of Africans in the Americas.


