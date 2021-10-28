Miami MoCAAD Announces Upcoming Creative Conversation Series

Black people have influenced continents worldwide and have left a cultural footprint on Latin America as a whole. Although Afro-Latinx arts creatives are a part of the African diaspora, misconceptions of race and ethnicity often exclude them from dialogues and opportunities in the arts and culture landscape. However, perceptions are changing, Afro-Latinxs are creating their space in the art world, and Miami MoCAAD is committed to bringing the topic to the forefront with their #CreativeConversation -También estuvimos/We were there too: Barriers that blocked our contributions. This community dialogue will feature Orlando Addison, advocate, author, and convener, First Afro-Latino Summit in Miami, and moderated by Miriam Dorsett, artist, entrepreneur, and community activist.

Set for Nov. 4, 5-6:30 pm, attendees can register HERE! Additionally, attendees can tune in on Facebook Live at https://fb.me/e/4Iw2F11eL.

"I'm honored to moderate this important conversation and hope to learn actions I can take to remove the barriers that keep the history and contributions of the Latinx Afro-descendant community hidden," says Miriam Dorsett, artist, entrepreneur, and community activist.

"These spirited conversations will share information excluded from history books, explain historical barriers that kept the Afro-Latinx community invisible, share contributions of Afro-Latinx creatives, and underscore connections and common denominators," says Marilyn Holifield, Miami MoCAAD, co-founder.

Save the Date for the final #CreativeConversation kicking off Art Week and Art Basel. Nov. 28, 4-5:30 pm- Arte, Historia y Cultura/Art, History and Culture

Visit: miamimocaad.org.

View prior Afro Latinx #Creative Conversations on Miami MoCAAD's Youtube channel-https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOJbhJpzC3kVPXJs3KDPQUQ

Oct. 7-¡Aquí estamos! Here we are!

Oct. 21-Y Continuamos/And continuing: From the slave trade to the Presence of Africans in the Americas.