Miami Design District Collaborates with FOR FREEDOMS Project to Unveil New Billboard

The billboard is now up now at the Moore Building on NE 2nd Avenue.

Miami Design District is collaborating with the nationally recognized project 'For Freedoms' to produce a billboard by artist Adler Guerrier as a creative response to supporting racial equality. For Freedoms was founded in 2016 by artists Hank Willis Thomas and Eric Gottesman and is a platform for creative civic engagement, discourse and direct action. Inspired by American artist Norman Rockwell's paintings of Franklin D. Roosevelt's Four Freedoms (1941) - freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear- the initiatives' exhibitions, installations and public programs use art to deepen public discussions on civic issues and core values, and to advocate for equality, dialogue and civic participation. As a nexus between art, politics, commerce, and education, For Freedoms aims to inject anti-partisan, critical thinking that fine art requires into the political landscape through programming, exhibitions, and public artworks. In 2018, For Freedoms launched the 50 State Initiative: the largest creative collaboration in U.S. history.

Location: Moore Building - NE 2nd Avenue

Dates: August 28, 2020 - October 31, 2020

Adler Guerrier creates visual dialogue between a wunderkammer of materials and techniques. Guerrier improvises between form and function to nimbly subvert space and time in constructions of race, ethnicity, class, and culture. He calls upon the democratizing nature of collage and the authority of formal composition to designate to art history an axis of contemporary identity critique. Often chronicling the hybridity and juxtaposition in his immediate environs, Guerrier practices a contemporary flaneurie in an impending age of post-demography.

Adler Guerrier was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and lives and works in Miami, FL, where he received a BFA at the New World School of the Arts. Guerrier recently had a solo exhibition at Peréz Art Museum Miami, Miami, FL. He has exhibited work at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Miami, FL; The Bass Museum of Art, Miami, FL; Harn Museum of Art, Gainesville, FL; and The Whitney Biennial 2008. His works can be found in public collections including the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, and the Studio Museum in Harlem, NY. His work has appeared in Art Forum, Art in America, The New York Times and ARTNews, among others.

Shows View More Miami Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You