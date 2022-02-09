Miami City Ballet to Present TO FLORIDA, WITH LOVE

This March, Miami City Ballet will once again take the ballet outdoors and into vibrant Florida neighborhoods to celebrate the diverse communities that make South Florida a culturally rich, global destination. The pop-up performances, now called To Florida, With Love are all choreographed and performed by MCB's world-class dancers, offering audiences a fresh way to experience the ballet in unique settings.

Initially titled, To Miami, With Love, the series was born in response to the pandemic. The performances were the company's way of saying thank you to the communities that have supported MCB throughout the years while spotlighting iconic destinations and providing the healing power of the arts while eliciting hope and resilience. This message continues this year.

To Florida, With Love has evolved to incorporate exciting new locations in the tri-county area, with ten choreographers presenting 11 exciting works. Many new works are inspired by and celebrate MCB's South Florida home, providing uplift and inspiration. Yet, others are inspired by social, cultural, and personal issues that touch upon many different themes relating to the human condition.

For example, established choreographer and dancer Ariel Rose has created two works, the first, entitled România, is inspired by the history of Jewish people in Romania, who experienced severe antisemitism, violence, displacement, and suffering throughout the Middle Ages. His second, Meiyo No Tame, touches upon the legacy of onna-bugeisha (a term referring to female warriors in pre-modern Japan) pays tribute to Nakana Tekeko, a great women's rights leader.

MCB corps de ballet dancer Luiz Silva will debut In Perpetuity. Inspired by the beauty of nature and how it beautifully coexists, Silva visualized two human beings capable of dancing in perpetuity, adding that his work is "also reflective of my journey of finding my voice as a Black male dancer in the world." Adding that he drew inspiration from his grandmother who frequently told him, 'Whenever you understand your blackness, that is the day you will be set free.'"

While corps de ballet member Petra Love steps out with New Love, a satirical romp purely intended to make you smile. The piece plays with the dynamics between three competitive young dancers and a ballerina at the height of her career.

And Steven Loch will premiere Un Baile Para Cinco, explaining, "This being my first season with Miami City Ballet, I wanted to create a piece that highlighted the company's talent. The five ballerinas in my work all caught my eye with their technical abilities and artistry, and the blend of them all coming together as one truly embodies and represents the excellence, spirit, and energy of both Miami and Miami City Ballet."

Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez says, "Last year, the pop-ups proved a wonderful and much-needed respite from the heartache of the pandemic that brought communities together for moments of joy and beauty. At our core, we believe that MCB belongs to the community, and we strive to make it more inclusive by opening doors and creating bridges to access the art form. In addition, watching our dancers take on new creative endeavors and supporting them in their artistic growth is incredibly rewarding and I am proud of their dedication and work. After all, it's the artists, dancers, and choreographers who will advance the future of ballet."

"Not only do we believe in the healing power of the arts," adds Executive Director Tania Castroverde Moskalenko, "we believe it has the power to uplift and unite communities. Providing access to ballet is critical to our mission and we look forward to expanding our efforts in communities throughout the tri-county and beyond as well as thoughtful and lasting engagements with our community partners. And we are grateful for everyone's support."

Dates & Locations:

Sunday, March 6: The Underline Brickell Backyard Soundstage, Miami

Time: 4:00pm

To Florida, With Love commences with a return to Miami's urban oasis. Performance followed by Q&A with the choreographer and dancers. (Free with advance registration)

Saturday, April 9: African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Fort Lauderdale

4:00pm & 5:00pm

Luiz Silva's In Perpetuity headlines this performance followed by a Q&A with Luiz and dancers at the end of the 5pm performance. (Free with advance registration.)

Sunday, April 10: Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, Delray Beach

1:00pm and 2:00pm

Enjoy a performance with the backdrop of Morikami's stunning gardens. The last performance is followed by a Q&A with choreographer Ariel Rose and dancers who created a special work for Morikami. (Free with the price of admission)

Thursday, May 19: Miami Beach Botanical Garden, Miami Beach, Culture Crawl

Culture Crawl begins at 6pm, performance at 6:30pm

To Florida, With Love closes near its home studios during Miami Beach's final Culture Crawl of the season. (Free)

For more information visit miamicityballet.org/popups