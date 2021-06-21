Mary Testa to Join BETWEEN TWO PALMS At The Studios Of Key West To End Their First Season Of Livestream Conversations

The widely popular actor and singer Mary Testa will be in a deep dive chat with Executive Producer & Artistic Associate, Stephen Kitsakos on Wednesday, June 23rd from 6-7PM EDT. The weekly livestream program pairs theater, television, film, literary & visual arts personalities online for a lively, unscripted hour-long conversation produced by The Studios. The program, which attracts a national & international audience, offers these conversations at no charge as long as viewers register in advance for a unique link to watch. More information can be found at https://tskw.org/

The recipient of the Legend of Off-Broadway Award, Testa is a three time Tony Award nominee, along with two Lucille Lortel nominations, six Drama Desk nominations, two Drama League nominations, two Outer Critic's Circle nominations, an Obie Award, and a special Drama Desk award celebrating her tort-de-force performance in the Transport Company's Queen of the Mist as well as Three Decades of Outstanding Work. Her Broadway appearances include the Tony-nominated Aunt Eller in the "Not Your Aunt Eller's" reimagining of Oklahoma! Other appearances include Wicked, Guys and Dolls, Xanadu, Chicago, 42nd St, Marie Christine, On the Town, Forum, etc. and was an in the opera Anna Nicole at BAM. A regular performer Off-Broadway her performances straddle classics like The Government Inspector and The Caucasian Chalk Circle to innovative musicals like John Michael Chiusa's First Lady Suite, What I Wanna See & Queen of the Mist. TV and film audiences know her from turns on The Bounty Hunter, The Good Fight, Divorce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bull, SMILF, Two Broke Girls and Whoopi. Aside from her singing roles on fourteen original cast albums, her solo album with Michael Starobin, "Have Faith", is now available.

The Studios of Key West is a multidisciplinary arts organization based in the Florida Keys. "Connecting audiences with art and art makers is what we do best at The Studios," said Kitsakos, "that's even more important now as things start to creep back slowly to some form of normalcy. These conversations demonstrate that the creative spirit has indeed been alive and kicking. The emphasis is on making art, using the imagination and how the arts can be transformative in everyone's lives."

Established in 2007, The Studios of Key West's mission is to build audiences and support the advancement of established and emerging creative people in the Florida Keys. The Studios seeks to establish Key West as a beacon of cultural activity.