Marilyn Maye And Nicolas King to Star In A WINTER SPECTACULAR At The Wick Theatre

Haul out the holly and roll out the royal carpet because the 'Queen and Prince of Cabaret' are descending upon Boca Raton for the Wick Theatre's A Winter Spectacular. The 'Cabaret Queen,' Marilyn Maye, has been dazzling audiences for over 70 years, and its dashing 'Prince,' Nicolas King, has been performing since he was four years old. The legends will delight audiences with an array of classic holiday and winter tunes, backed by a live band, conducted by Tedd Firth, and joined on stage by some of the best child performers in the area. A Winter Spectacular runs November 26 - December 19, tickets are $75-$95, available at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333. Pre-show dining at the acclaimed Tavern at The Wick is also available.

"When these two legends pair up you can expect a command performance," declared Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "This show is sure to leave even the 'Grinchiest' full of joy and hope. So, gift yourself and your family to a lavish production filled with glitz and glamour. And as our fans know, the forecast always calls for snow flurries during our holiday events!"

Maye last performed at The Wick during the acclaimed summer cabaret series. CBS Sunday Morning was in attendance to document the show and interview the famed singer as part of a celebration of her celebrity-studded 93rd birthday.



Marilyn Maye is considered by many to be the greatest living Cabaret performer. "Discovered" by Steve Allen, she sang 76 times on The Tonight Show, for both Allen and Johnny Carson, and holds the record for the most performances on that program by a vocalist. With a career that has spanned through eight decades, Maye has been a staple of television screens, record players, cabaret rooms and nightclubs as well as theatre stages. She has a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Jazz Museum, and her recording of "Too Late Now" was chosen by the Smithsonian Institution as one of the 110 Best American compositions of the 20th Century. In short, her career in the Cabaret and Jazz world is unparalleled.



Before he was 12 years old, Nicolas King had already appeared in three Broadway shows: Beauty and the Beast, A Thousand Clowns (opposite Tom Selleck) and Hollywood Arms (directed by Hal Prince). King would go on to a slew of TV appearances, including eight years of the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon as well as The View, The Today Show, two dozen commercials and, like Marilyn Maye, The Tonight Show. He was also Liza Minnelli's opening act for a decade. Now an adult, King continues to tour the country, release albums, and win awards including the coveted Julie Wilson Award at the 2010 Lincoln Center Cabaret Convention.

During A Winter Spectacular, Tavern at The Wick will be featuring a gourmet pre-show menu, crafted by acclaimed chef William Walden. Menu options will be posted on the website and reservations can be made by calling 561-995-2333.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway. Boca Raton, Florida 33487