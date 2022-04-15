MWNA To Host VOICES OF ANGELS Art Show At Coral Springs Center For The Arts, May 15

The Mental Wellness Networking Alliance (MWNA) today announced that it will be hosting the VOICES OF ANGELS Art Show in the lobby of the Coral Springs Center for the Arts on Sunday, May 15. The Center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

The show will feature numerous artists including the internationally renowned Artem Mirolevich, as well as musical entertainment by a band, DJ, and individual musicians, plus an auction, raffle prizes, food, beverages, and more-beginning with VIP networking from 4 to 5 pm, followed by the art show from 5 to 8 pm.

Tickets are $20 and $50 (VIP tickets include 2 free drinks, 2 free raffle tickets, and 4 free meetings at either the MWNA or PNA) and can be purchased at https://www.thecentercs.com/events/detail/voices-of-angels-art-show-and-fundraiser.

All net proceeds from the event will benefit Eagles' Haven Wellness Center, which opened in March 2019 dedicated to rediscovering wellness and restore hope to the Parkland/Coral Springs community following the tragic school shooting. To begin the healing process, their compassionate clinical team provides wellness experiences, yoga, creative art classes, meditation, dance, crisis support, case management, support groups, free of charge to nearly 700 students, parents and teachers, all in one beautiful spa-like setting located at 5655 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs (33076). For more information, please visit www.eagleshaven.org.

The dream for this art show originated a few years ago by author Elena Lesnick and visual artist Anastasia Pitanova, who collaborated on a book entitled Voices of Angels that includes 15 profound stories reflecting the emotions and pain that all people share. The two founders are now using the book as a tool to promote mental wellness and healing through this art show.

Founded by Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the death by suicide of two Stoneman Douglas students, the vision of MWNA is "to break the stigma of mental illness, break the stigma of seeking help to treat mental illness, and create a world where mental wellness is as vital as physical wellness." Mayor Brook, who lost his own mother to suicide when he was 23, feels compelled to do something for and with the community in order to save lives and promote awareness of mental health resources in order to break the stigma that's often associated with mental health. For more information, please visit www.mentalwellnessnetworl.org.