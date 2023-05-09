MOCA North Miami To Offer Programming This May To Commemorate Haitian Heritage Month + Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Through the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)'s continued efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives, the museum is offering a robust series of educational and public programming to commemorate Haitian Heritage Month and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May.

MOCA will debut two exciting exhibitions opening this spring. "Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew" invites visitors to experience the work of prolific artist Lonnie Holley in his first major exhibition in the South. The second showcases the work of 12 intergenerational South Florida artists selected to show their work in the "South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC)" exhibition. Both exhibitions go on view May 10 through Oct. 1, 2023.

"Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew" provides an intimate and focused look at the career of Birmingham, Alabama-born artist and musician Lonnie Holley. The exhibition, curated by MOCAcurator Adeze Wilford, will feature 70 works including foundational "sandstone" sculptures, new works on paper and large-scale quilt paintings that depict faces. Known for his unique style of art that draws inspiration from his life experiences, Holley often incorporates found objects and everyday materials, which he transforms into thought-provoking art. Holley's influence on Southern art is highlighted throughout "If You Only Knew," including a section he curated featuring works from artists such as Miami native Purvis Young, Thornton Dial, Mary T. Smith and Hawkins Bowling.

Also opening this spring is the South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC) exhibition, which brings together 12 artists working across various media including, sculpture, film and site-specific installations. The exhibition, this year hosted and organized by MOCA, will provide a snapshot of the breadth and depth of the artistic talent in the South Florida art scene.

On view outside the museum is MOCA's most recent "Art on the Plaza" commission, Edison Peñafiel's installation, "Run, Run, Run Like the Wind." This colorful display of nine banners hangs from the highest point of the palm trees throughout MOCA's Plaza, showcasing characters on the run and accompanied by text taken from Latin American protest songs. Peñafiel's work will highlight the act of escape during political turmoil, speaking to themes of human migration, displacement and social justice. It will be on display until late May 2023.

On view through June 25, 2023, visitors will be able to step into MOCA's Paradise Courtyard and discover "Victory Garden," an interactive sculptural community garden created by Miami-based artist Emmett Moore. Drawing inspiration from victory gardens of the past, which were planted during wartime to supplement rations and boost morale, Moore's "Victory Garden" connects the local community with contemporary art and encourages visitors to reflect on their relationship with the built environment.

MOCA's May programming includes:

MOCA miniMakers: Haitian Heritage | Saturday, May 6, 2-4 p.m.

Details: MOCA is celebrating Haitian Heritage month by showcasing textile traditions inspired by Haitian artist Myrlande Constant. This workshop will focus on the pattern techniques and vibrant colors of Haitian art traditions. MOCA miniMakers is MOCA's free and inclusive series of art workshops for children ages six and up. Children will have access to a variety of art techniques, as well as an inclusive curriculum incorporating step-by-step guides, STEAM activation and creative free play. Taught by experienced artists and sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, MOCA miniMakers aims to foster an accessible spirit of learning through the arts.

Cost: Free

Click Here

Click Here

Sunday Stories: "Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao" by Amy Wu | Sunday, May 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Details: Join MOCA as it celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by reading "Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao" by Amy Wu. Learn about Amy Wu and Chinese cooking by creating the perfect bao with just two ingredients: imagination and clay. Sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, this early childhood art series engages toddlers and fosters reading, motor skill development and socialization. MOCA Sunday Stories is a great way for children to bond with their parents or guardians as they create together.

Cost: Free

Click Here

Click Here

MOCA Makers: Plein-Air Painting | Saturday, May 13, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Details: MOCA Makers is a series of adult art workshops, which bring forward an artistically interested public to work with and learn from local artists in South Florida. Topics such as figure drawing, print making and portrait painting are hosted for all level of participants. Art Packs are available for purchase from the MOCA Shop. This May, students are invited to a special edition of MOCA Makers where they will be learning from Art on the Plaza artist Edison Peñafiel about his current work on view on the plaza, and then exploring Plein-Air painting with teaching artist Lucia Morales.

Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Public Tours with Curator of Education of the new exhibition 1 p.m. - Talk with Artist Edison Peñafiel in the Pavilion about his process and art work as part of the Art on the Plaza exhibition 1:30 p.m. - MOCA Makers participants join MOCA on the Plaza for the Plein-air painting lead by Artist Lucia Morales 3:30 p.m. - Workshop concludes

Cost: Free

Click Here

Click Here

MOCA Tours: "Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew" | Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Details: MOCA North Miami invites guests to a public tour of its exhibitions Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew and South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC). The tour will be led by Curator of Education Amanda Covach.

Cost: Free

Click Here

Click Here

Teen Art Force Exhibition and Fashion Show | Friday, May 26, 6 - 6:30 p.m.

Details: Join MOCA for an extraordinary evening of art, fashion, and music at Art x Couture Night on May 26th! The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on MOCA's Plaza for the Annual Teen Art Force Fashion Show, where guests can experience the creativity and talent of MOCA's Teen Art Force Fashion & Textile Design course students as they model their own handcrafted designs.

Across the street from MOCA, guests are invited to check out the Teen Art Force Exhibition as MOCA community partner, One World Gallery proudly presents a curated exhibition of artworks by our talented students. While there, guests can get their copy of this year's MOCAzine, documenting the past 20 years of the teens' experiences, images and thoughts.

At 8 p.m., guests can head over to the MOCA Pavilion for the Project Art Exhibition.

Finally, the night will end under the stars with JAZZ at MOCA featuring The CieL Experience, led by North Miami's own saxophonist Claudens Louis. Seating starts at 7 p.m. and the performance begins at 8 p.m. on MOCA Plaza.

Cost: Free

https://mocanomi.org/teenaf/

https://mocanomi.org/teenaf/

Jazz at MOCA: Featuring The CieL Experience | Friday, May 26, (Seating Starts at 7 p.m., Concert Starts at 8 p.m.)

Details: Join MOCA for an unforgettable evening of Jazz at MOCA, featuring The CieL Experience and bandleader Claudens Louis, North Miami's very own Haitian-American saxophonist. As a distinguished educator, composer and producer, Louis captivates audiences with his dynamic, stylized improvisation and mesmerizing compositions. He is an active performing artist who has gained global acclaim collaborating with icons such as five-time Grammy Award winner Shaun Martin, Wyclef Jean, Jason Derulo and more.

Cost: Jazz at MOCA is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 7-10 p.m. with museum admission. Admission to the museum is $10. Admission for students, seniors, and visitors identifying as disabled is $5. Admission is free for MOCA members, children under 12, North Miami residents, city employees, veterans, and caregivers accompanying people who are disabled.

Click Here

Click Here