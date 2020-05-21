MOCA North Miami Hosts Free Virtual Summer Camp Programs

This summer, the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) is offering a virtual contemporary art experience with free summer Virtual Art Camps. Participants ages 6-13 may join the museum for virtual camps including Studio Arts Camp and Dynamic Design Camp from the comfort of their own home.

Campers will be introduced to mixed media, painting, drawing, and textile arts during these fun workshops held via Zoom and led by professional art instructors. Final projects will be featured in a virtual exhibition on MOCA's website. Complimentary art supplies will be available for pick up at the museum once registration is complete.

When: The Virtual Art Camps will begin the week of June 8 and run through August 14, alternating every other Tuesday and Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Dates and themes include:

Studio Art Camp (Ages 6 through 9): Campers will be introduced to the world of mixed media, painting, drawing, and textile arts with this fun series of workshop classes held via Zoom by professional art instructors. Final projects will be featured in a virtual exhibition on MOCA's website.

Session 1 (June 9 and 11): Crazy Color Theory - Guests will dive into a world of color with a twist on the classics, while creating their own color wheel cars, rainbow cities and cubist pets.

Session 2 (June 23 and 25): Pro Portraits - Participants will work their way through all the different faces of portraiture while learning the basics of drawing, painting, and sculpting faces.

Session 3 (July 7 and 9) Wild Weaving - Children will weave their way into the world of knitting, felting, and fiber design. They will create and decorate felted worlds, stitched stuffed animals, and woven bags.

Session 4 (July 21 and 23): Awesome Animation - Kids will learn the basics of stop motion animation, flip books, and storytelling through drawing.

Session 5 (Aug. 4 and 6): Printing Paradise - Guests will learn the basics of printmaking and mono-printing inspired by the retro design of MOCA's PARADISE Courtyard.

Dynamic Design Camp (Ages 10 through 13): Hone your artistic skills during this camp, utilizing advanced art techniques. 90 minute classes will be held on Zoom and led by professional art instructors. Final projects will be featured in a virtual exhibition on MOCA's website.

Session 1 (June 16 and 18): Cardboard Cubism - Participants will learn the wonderful world of shapes, 3D and construction while using structure, shape and color during Cardboard Cubism.

Session 2 (June 30 and July 2): Super Stitches - Guests will learn the basics of sewing and weaving while creating their own stitched donuts and custom pillows.

Session 3 (July 14 and 16): Photo Power - Photo Power is an introduction to photography through cyanotypes and pinhole camera construction.

Session 4 (July 28 and 30): Amazing Anime - Participants will learn the basics of anime style drawing by practicing figure drawing, layout, and story-telling.

Session 5 (August 11 and 13) Mixed Media Magic - Guests will learn about collage and mold-making, cast a perfect copy of their own finger and create a one-of-a-kind sculpture.

Can't wait to get started making art? Join MOCA for its Summer Camp Sampler on Tuesday, May 26 and Thursday May 28 on its Facebook Livestream for free, fun-at-home art projects. The themes are "Watercolors Gone Wild" where kids will create a composition inspired by wild animals using items around the house and "Magazine Art" where participants will learn different ways to make abstract art from magazines.

How/Cost:

Free with the completion of the registration form and commitment to attendance.

To receive an enrollment packet, please email education@mocanomi.org. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited.

The registration form must be signed by parent/guardian and turned in/emailed prior to the child attending their first day of camp. Complimentary art supplies will be available for pick up at the museum once registration is complete.

To register, please email education@mocnomi.org.

Where:

Virtual via Zoom. The Zoom login information will be provided upon registration.

