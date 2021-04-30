Little Haiti Cultural Complex Haitian Heritage Month Celebration

Haitian Heritage Month is a nationally recognized month and an opportunity for admirers of the Haitian culture to celebrate the rich culture, distinctive art, delicious food, and rich traditions of Haiti and its people.

The celebration is an expansion of the Haitian Flag Day, which is on May 18, a major patriotic day celebration in Haiti. The tradition is over 15 years old in Miami Dade County, where tourists from all over the globe have traditionally traveled to Miami to celebrate.

This year the City Of Miami begins at celebrations on May 1, 2021, at 10 AM at the Little HaitiCultural Complex with a day of wellness and activity. The Cultural Complex will host workout activities, live music, and a plethora of local craft, food, and art vendors every Saturday for May.

Strict Covid 19 precautions will be taken throughout the day to keep guests safe. All activities will occur in the Little Haiti Cultural Center's open-air spaces. The address is 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137.

Please visit the https://www.miamigov.com/LHCC/Home for additional information.