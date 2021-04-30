Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Little Haiti Cultural Complex Haitian Heritage Month Celebration

The celebration is an expansion of the Haitian Flag Day, which is on May 18, a major patriotic day celebration in Haiti.

Apr. 30, 2021  

Little Haiti Cultural Complex Haitian Heritage Month Celebration

Haitian Heritage Month is a nationally recognized month and an opportunity for admirers of the Haitian culture to celebrate the rich culture, distinctive art, delicious food, and rich traditions of Haiti and its people.

The celebration is an expansion of the Haitian Flag Day, which is on May 18, a major patriotic day celebration in Haiti. The tradition is over 15 years old in Miami Dade County, where tourists from all over the globe have traditionally traveled to Miami to celebrate.

This year the City Of Miami begins at celebrations on May 1, 2021, at 10 AM at the Little HaitiCultural Complex with a day of wellness and activity. The Cultural Complex will host workout activities, live music, and a plethora of local craft, food, and art vendors every Saturday for May.

Strict Covid 19 precautions will be taken throughout the day to keep guests safe. All activities will occur in the Little Haiti Cultural Center's open-air spaces. The address is 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137.

Please visit the https://www.miamigov.com/LHCC/Home for additional information.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Triple Threat Sweatshirt
Break A Leg Mug
Performer Definition Poster

Related Articles View More Miami Stories
Richard Kind, Joy Behar and More Join The Studios Of Key West On Between Two Palms In May Photo

Richard Kind, Joy Behar and More Join The Studios Of Key West On Between Two Palms In May

LASTING IMPRESSIONS World Premiere Announced at Arscht Center Photo

LASTING IMPRESSIONS World Premiere Announced at Arscht Center

Pompano Beach Arts Presents RESET, REFRESHED AND READY Exhibition Photo

Pompano Beach Arts Presents RESET, REFRESHED AND READY Exhibition

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Miami-Dade Is Now Accepting Members For Its 2021 In-person Summe Photo

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Miami-Dade Is Now Accepting Members For Its 2021 In-person Summer Camp


More Hot Stories For You

  • FREAKY FRIDAY is Now Playing at Starkville High School
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Laurel Little Theatre to Present ON GOLDEN POND
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!