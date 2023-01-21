Lips to Present A NIGHT OF STARS Fundraiser in February

"A Night of Stars," a fundraiser for the 20th anniversary annual SMART Ride (Southern Most AIDS/HIV Ride 2023) presented by CAN Community Health, will return to Lips, the ultimate in-drag dining, on Thursday, February 9, at 7 p.m.! Enjoy a full-out evening of gorgeous glitz and glam and outrageous humor hosted by Amanda Austin with a special performance by Michael Dean as Cher, featuring celebrity guest servers Jeff Delmay, Larry Davanzo, Will Portalatin, Laughton Droze and Mike DeLeon "dragging" it out for this charitable cause.

The SMART Ride is a two-day, 165-mile bicycle ride from Miami to Key West. This year's 20th anniversary annual event will take place November 17 and 18. The SMART Ride's ongoing journey is to improve lives of those already affected by HIV/AIDS and to fund education, awareness and prevention to help reduce the new incidences of infection.

"Lips remains a strong supporter of The SMART Ride, which contributes 100% of the ride proceeds to HIV/AIDS care providers," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "We are thrilled to showcase our Fort Lauderdale show palace and amazing cast while raising funds for this highly successful event."

Five celebrity guest servers in drag or costume will be greeting guests and dishing out great food and fun alongside Lips' very own entertaining cast of characters. The dynamic five have been chosen for their commitment to the annual bicycling event, and they will camp it up table-by-table to earn extra tips for the cause.

Lips will present its popular divas impersonator show with is inimitable mistress of ceremonies Amanda Austin. Lips leading ladies will entertain along with a special guest appearance by Michael Dean as Cher. An in-demand entertainer who brings the magic of Cher to every performance, Michael Dean as Cher has performed around the country for charitable and corporate events, dinner shows, expos and pride parades. He also enjoyed a two-year engagement alongside an impressive roster of leading celebrity impersonators at Oscar's Cabaret in Palm Springs, California.

"We are thankful for Lips' continued support of The SMART Ride, which benefits several statewide organizations committed to helping those affected by HIV/AIDS," said Glen Weinzimer, founder of The SMART Ride. "Our friends and sponsors look forward to this annual event, so we applaud Lips for being such a loyal supporter."

Reservations are required for Lips' "A Night of Stars" to benefit The SMART Ride. Tickets are $60 per person, which includes a three-course dinner with soft drinks, gratuity and the show cover charge. An $80 VIP level enjoys the same, plus premium seating and one complimentary drink.

This year's The SMART Ride is made possible through the generous support of title sponsor CAN Community Health, Lips, GPR | Goodman Public Relations and other charitable organizations and individuals.

To reserve your seats for Lips' "A Night of Stars" in support of The SMART Ride, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220160®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthesmartride.org%2Fproduct%2Fa-night-of-stars-sr20%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or email info@thesmartride.org.

About Lips Fort Lauderdale

Six nights a week and every Sunday afternoon, Lips serves up delicious food and Las Vegas- style drag entertainment. Lips is the perfect place for a bachelorette party or to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or even a divorce with an amazing cast of characters, including show hostesses Amanda Austin, Daisy Deadpetals, Nicolette, London Adour and Velvet LeNore. The fun never ends at Lips, with sister locations in New York, San Diego, Atlanta and Chicago. Lips is located at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, about one-mile east of I-95. For more information about Lips, call (954) 567-0987 or visit www.lipsusa.com.

About The SMART Ride

Founded in 2003, The SMART Ride (Southern Most AIDS/HIV Ride) is a two-day, 165-mile fully supported bicycle ride that travels from Miami to Key West. The SMART Ride's ongoing journey is to improve lives of those already affected by HIV/AIDS and to fund education, awareness and prevention to help reduce the new incidences of infection. Over the past 19 years, The SMART Ride has raised over $14.9 million and 100% of funds raised by its participants are given to AIDS Service Organizations throughout the State of Florida to provide direct services to those living with, affected by or at risk for this disease. Supporters are encouraged to visit www.TheSMARTRide.org to become involved as a rider, crew, sponsor or donor.