Kravis Center to Launch 2026–2027 ADULTS AT LEISURE Series With Six-Show Lineup
The six-show lineup will celebrate Natalie Cole, Doris Day, Motown, Broadway, Frank Sinatra, and the history of rock and roll.
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2026-27 Adults At Leisure series, a six-show lineup celebrating iconic performers and enduring musical traditions through concerts spanning jazz, pop, Broadway, Motown, and rock and roll.
The series opens November 4 with Sophisticated Lady: The Songs of Natalie Cole, starring Nita Whitaker. The concert pays tribute to the Grammy-winning singer through performances of her best-known songs and standards.
On December 14, vocalist Allyson Briggs brings Spend A Day with Doris Day to the Kravis Center. The program will explore the life and music of the beloved entertainer through songs including "Tea for Two," "Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps," and "Que Sera, Sera."
The new year begins with Evolution: Motown on January 12, 2027. Featuring four vocalists, choreography, and classic harmonies, the production celebrates artists including The Temptations, Four Tops, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, and Earth, Wind & Fire.
On February 11, audiences can experience Neil Berg's 50 Years of Roll 'n' Roll Part 2. Featuring performers from Broadway and the rock world, the concert explores the music and stories behind some of the most influential artists in popular music history, from Chuck Berry and The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen and beyond.
The series continues March 24 with World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway, presented by Jazz at Lincoln Center. Vocalists Kate Kortum and David Merino will perform songs from Broadway musicals including Hamilton, Wicked, South Pacific, and West Side Story.
The season concludes April 15 with Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra. The platinum-selling vocalist and five-time Juno Award nominee will perform classics associated with Frank Sinatra, including "My Way," "New York, New York," and "Fly Me to the Moon."
"I can't wait to share it with audiences," Dusk said of the production. "It's a high-energy show filled with timeless classics."
All performances will take place in Dreyfoos Hall at the Kravis Center and will be offered at both 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Subscriber renewals are available now, while new subscription packages go on sale July 7. Subscription packages start at $156 and include benefits such as seat renewal privileges, exchange options, and priority ticket access.
2026-27 Adults At Leisure Series
Sophisticated Lady: The Songs of Natalie Cole
Starring Nita Whitaker
November 4, 2026
11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
Spend A Day with Doris Day
Starring Allyson Briggs
December 14, 2026
11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
Evolution: Motown
January 12, 2027
11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
Neil Berg's 50 Years of Roll 'n' Roll Part 2
February 11, 2027
11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway
Presented by Jazz at Lincoln Center
March 24, 2027
11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra
April 15, 2027
11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
Subscription Information
Current subscriber renewals are available now.
New subscription packages go on sale July 7, 2026, at noon.
Subscriptions start at $156.
For more information, visit The Kravis Center or call 561-832-7469.
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