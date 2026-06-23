YESTERDAY AND TOMORROW to Open at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

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Written and Directed by Darius V. Daughtry, New Work Explores Resilience, Community, and Hope Through Music, Movement, and Storytelling.

Art Prevails Project is an award-winning Broward County-based cultural arts organization founded by playwright, poet, director, and educator Darius V. Daughtry. The group will present its highly anticipated original production, Yesterday and Tomorrow, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts (201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312). These performances are part of the Center's AMPLIFY ARTS initiative. t.

Written and directed by Daughtry, Yesterday and Tomorrow takes audiences on a powerful, deeply human journey. A family and their community confront tragedy and seek meaning in life's most difficult moments. Theater, vibrant music, and dynamic movement blend together. The production explores grief, healing, resilience, purpose, and the enduring power of hope. Performances will take place on: Friday, July 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m; Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m; and Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Following each evening's performance, audience members are invited to the signature Artist Talk hosted by Art Prevails Project. This offers a chance to engage in meaningful dialogue with the creative team and cast about the work's themes and inspiration. Evening attendees will also enjoy a special reception featuring complimentary drinks and light bites.

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