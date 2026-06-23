YESTERDAY AND TOMORROW to Open at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Playwright and director Darius V. Daughtry brings the new work to Fort Lauderdale July 17-18.
Written and Directed by Darius V. Daughtry, New Work Explores Resilience, Community, and Hope Through Music, Movement, and Storytelling.
Art Prevails Project is an award-winning Broward County-based cultural arts organization founded by playwright, poet, director, and educator Darius V. Daughtry. The group will present its highly anticipated original production, Yesterday and Tomorrow, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts (201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312). These performances are part of the Center's AMPLIFY ARTS initiative. t.
Written and directed by Daughtry, Yesterday and Tomorrow takes audiences on a powerful, deeply human journey. A family and their community confront tragedy and seek meaning in life's most difficult moments. Theater, vibrant music, and dynamic movement blend together. The production explores grief, healing, resilience, purpose, and the enduring power of hope. Performances will take place on: Friday, July 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m; Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m; and Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.
Following each evening's performance, audience members are invited to the signature Artist Talk hosted by Art Prevails Project. This offers a chance to engage in meaningful dialogue with the creative team and cast about the work's themes and inspiration. Evening attendees will also enjoy a special reception featuring complimentary drinks and light bites.
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CATS
William G. Skaff Center (6/12-6/28) PHOTOS
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Glazer Hall Summer Jazz Series Presents Yvette Norwood-Tiger
Glazer Hall (7/08-7/08)
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Lisa Corrao: GOLDEN GIRL
Ft. Lauderdale Improv (6/24-6/24)
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Mae West in Sunset Boulevard
Plays of Wilton (5/27-6/28)
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The Wizard of Oz
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (7/02-7/25)
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Nemo Kids: : A Summer Theater Camp Production
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center (7/28-8/10)
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HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (12/22-12/27)
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DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (10/28-11/01)
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Birth of Gospel
Joseph Caleb Auditorium (7/05-7/05)
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The Addams Family
Athens Theatre (9/18-10/11)