GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE to Play Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced today that the Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a stage show that's more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is coming to West Palm Beach for two hilarious shows October 25!

Picture it. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings the sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

About Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue:

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The cast includes Chris Davis as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia and Tommy Favorite as Stan. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present and Outback Presents.

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...