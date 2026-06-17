Duane Betts Will Bring ISLE OF HOPE Tour to Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced an evening of Southern rock, blues and Americana when guitarist, singer-songwriter and bandleader Duane Betts brings his Isle of Hope Tour to Rinker Playhouse on January 14, 2027.

Tickets start at $46 and go on sale on Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online, by calling 561.832.7469 or by visiting the Box Office Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

The son of Allman Brothers Band co-founder Dickey Betts, Betts has established himself as a respected musician, songwriter and performer. He first gained national recognition as a founding member of The Allman Betts Band before launching a solo career that blends Southern rock, blues and Americana influences.

Betts is currently touring with his band, Palmetto Motel, in support of "Isle of Hope," his new album produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb and released on Sun Records. Recorded in Savannah, Georgia, the album features 10 tracks and reflects a transformative period in Betts' life and career. The project follows his acclaimed solo debut, "Wild & Precious Life."

He is also known for the annual Allman Betts Family Revival, which celebrates the music and legacy of The Allman Brothers Band with an all-star lineup of guest artists and musicians.

Together, Betts and Palmetto Motel deliver a live performance rooted in Southern rock, blues and Americana. Combining guitar-driven arrangements, thoughtful songwriting and improvisational musicianship, the group blends classic influences with a contemporary perspective. Audiences can expect an evening of storytelling, standout performances and extended jams that showcase the band's chemistry and versatility. Palmetto Motel consists of Johnny Stachela (guitar, vocals), Pedro Arevalo (bass, vocals), Vincent Fossett Jr. (drums) and Max Butler (B-3 organ).

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...