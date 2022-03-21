Kravis Center Production Raises Funds For Ukrainian Refugees This Week with Reading of FOUR CHILDREN

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announces that its presentation of the dramatic reading "Four Children," opening Friday, March 25 through Saturday, March 26, will raise funds for Ukrainian refugees with all ticket purchase proceeds benefitting the Town of Palm Beach United Way's United for Ukraine fund. Tickets are on sale now at kravis.org/events/fourchildren.

"Without vigilance, tragedies like this can happen anywhere," says "Four Children" playwright Mark Edelman. "It's happening now in the Ukraine."

An emotionally charged theatrical event, "Four Children" presents the first person accounts of four budding young writers who lived during the Holocaust and genocides in Armenia, Cambodia and Sarajevo. Their voices remind us that, without vigilance, tragedies like the ones they experienced can happen anywhere, anytime.

Originally commissioned to be performed as a companion piece to the international touring exhibit "Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away," "Four Children" has earned praise for its important lessons for contemporary life. "A sadly shocking view of death and genocide on a number of levels," noted BroadwayWorld.com. "It is not to be missed."

"Four Children" features excerpts from the diary of Dawid Sierakowiak, found in the post-World War II rubble of Lodz, Poland after Dawid's family perished in Auschwitz. Passages from the diaries and memoirs of three other young people-- Vahram Dadrian, Nadja Halilbegovich and Chanrithy Him-- are interwoven with Dawid's tale in the play, recounting their harrowing experiences and the courage and determination that enabled them to endure unbearable hardships in Armenia, Sarajevo and Cambodia, respectively.

The Rinker Playhouse production will feature actors Sasha Arango, Brendan Eldon Byrne, Kimberly Milan Lucien and Matthew Salas under the direction of John Rensenhouse. Solo cello works performed by Joe Goering will accompany the seventy-minute production, performed without intermission. "Four Children" is recommended for audiences fourteen and older.

"Four Children" takes the stage as a part of the Kravis Center's P.E.A.K. Series March 25 - 26, 2022. Showtimes are Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 at 2 pm and 8 pm. Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased by visiting the Official Kravis Center website Kravis.org, or by phone at 561.832.7469. Ticket proceeds will go towards the Town of Palm Beach's United for Ukraine fund, directly providing necessary food, medicine, medical supplies, emergency relief items, hygiene kits, transportation and other aid to refugees fleeing Ukraine.