Kravis Center Announces THE KAT & DAVE SHOW: David Foster & Katharine McPhee Live

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of primetime phenom Katharine McPhee, and music industry legend David Foster in one marvelous night of music and fun during The Kat & Dave Show: David Foster & Katharine McPhee LIVE. Tickets for the January 27, 2023 performance are on sale to Kravis Center donors beginning June 6.

General public tickets are available June 20 at 10 am, online at the official Kravis Center website: kravis.org. For additional information, contact the Kravis Center Box Office by calling Monday-Friday, 12 pm-5 pm at 561.832.7469.

16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star Katharine McPhee are bringing their viral Instagram show on the road. Coming directly from the Living Room to the stage, this intimate show with the powerhouse duo will be packed with David's hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and others, along with Kat's biggest songs from American Idol, Smash and Waitress, plus some of their own beloved favorites!

The Kat & Dave Show: David Foster & Katharine McPhee LIVE comes to the Kravis Center for one night on January 27, at 8 pm. Tickets start at $35, are on sale to Kravis Center donors on June 6, and available to the public at 10 am on June 20. For information on becoming a Kravis Center donor, please visit kravis.org/membership, or call 561.651.4320. To purchase tickets, visit the official Kravis Center website: kravis.org. For additional information, contact the Kravis Center Box Office by calling Monday-Friday, 12 pm-5 pm at 561.832.7469.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving nearly 3 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org.